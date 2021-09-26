‘We’re so lucky’, ‘What a legend’ – These Sheffield United fans react to key moment from player in Derby County win

Sheffield United picked up a crucial three points against Derby County yesterday thanks to a late penalty from Billy Sharp.

The Blades were enduring a frustrating afternoon against the Rams, who played the final half hour with ten men after keeper Kelle Roos was sent off.

Despite the man advantage, Slavisa Jokanovic’s side were struggling to break through, until Curtis Davies’ late handball presented the hosts with an opportunity from the spot. Sharp was the man to step up, and he powered in to seal the points for the Blades.

That capped off what was an impressive performance from the experienced forward, who has emerged as a key figure under Jokanovic in recent weeks as the Yorkshire side recover from what had been a very tough start.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Sharp’s contribution given the pressure on the penalty. Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Death, taxes and Billy Sharp scoring goals. Just like that the skipper is the saving grace🙌🏻🔥#twitterblades #sufc — Brian Chan (@Brianchann_) September 25, 2021

Billy Sharp Scores Goals #twitterblades — Josh Senior (@JoshSenior90) September 25, 2021

Billy Sharp really is squeezing every last ounce out of himself and his career for United, week in week out, he’s phenomenal. We’re so lucky he’s a Blade #sufc #twitterblades — Lanners (@Lanners1) September 25, 2021

What a man — Ashton Kirby (@ashton_kirby) September 25, 2021

What a legend — Ian Boswell (@ianbozwell) September 25, 2021

My Captain — Alex Partridge (@AlexPartridge99) September 25, 2021

I love him 😂 be a sad day when he has to hang the boots up. — Richard bunning (@BunningRichard) September 25, 2021