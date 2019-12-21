‘We’re not the same without you’ – Loads of Leeds fans react to key inclusion ahead of Fulham clash

Leeds United will be aiming to cement their spot in the Championship’s automatic promotion places ahead of Christmas when they make the trip to face Fulham at Craven Cottage this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side saw their seven-game winning run come to an end last week when they drew 3-3 with Cardiff, but the Whites have still not suffered defeat in their last 11 matches, and they will feel confident of extending this against Fulham.

It has now emerged that Bielsa has made one change to his Leeds side from the Cardiff draw, with captain Liam Cooper replacing Gaetano Berardi in the side after missing the Whites’ last three matches with a calf injury.

This was Cooper’s second injury lay-off of the campaign so far, following another three-game absence with the same injury back in October, but he is now back in the team to help Leeds try and secure an important three points ahead of Christmas.

Leeds shared the team news via their Twitter account on Saturday afternoon:

📋 Marcelo makes one change to the #LUFC side which drew against Cardiff last week. Captain Liam Cooper returns in place of Gaetano Berardi — Leeds United (@LUFC) December 21, 2019

Plenty of Leeds supporters responded to Bielsa’s selection with much positivity regarding Cooper’s return, while others took the opportunity that Jack Clarke has not been included in the squad amid speculation linking him with an early return to Tottenham.

Here are some of the responses…

