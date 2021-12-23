‘We’re not missing much’, ‘Is it a major issue?’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans issue clear verdict as player update emerges

Middlesbrough midfielder James Lea Siliki could be set to miss more than a month of Championship action with a likely call-up to Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations squad on the horizon.

The loanee, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from French top-tier side Stade Rennais on deadline day, has struggled to make a real impact during his time at the Riverside Stadium so far as he remains unable to force his way up the pecking order.

Being publicly criticised by former boss Neil Warnock for his lack of fitness as he was encouraged not to go on international duty earlier in the season, his luck hasn’t changed under new manager Chris Wilder, failing to make a single appearance for the latter in the 54-year-old’s opening six matches of his tenure.

There was hope from Boro’s point of view that would be able to be involved more than expected throughout the next month or so with cancellation rumours engulfing next year’s AFCON tournament due to Covid-19 fears.

However, those fears were quashed earlier this week and many second-tier sides are now expected to be without some of their key players at a critical stage of the campaign.

Making just ten competitive appearances in total for the Teesside outfit this term, with many of those displays coming from the bench, he can’t exactly be labelled as a vital player.

But are Boro fans disappointed he won’t be involved? Did they want to see him in action more?

A pretty clear verdict from many supporters, with a dose of sarcasm from them to match, emerged on Twitter in reaction to the news of this potential absence.

Will be off in January anyway. — Simmo649 (@Simmo649) December 22, 2021

He has missed most of the season so we’re not missing much — 𝓟𝓪𝓾𝓵 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼 (@guvpaul1) December 22, 2021

This signing is increasingly illogical. Wasn’t fit when signed then away on international duty so couldn’t get up to speed and now missing for a month. We’ve basically paid his wages for his parent club for nothing. — phill ward (@psward1984) December 22, 2021

He'll miss more games if he's stays in teesside 😅 — Darren Booth (@dazboro2014) December 22, 2021

Nightmare. Playoff push in tatters — Andy (@andy88marty04) December 22, 2021

He doesn’t play, so is it a major issue? — Neil Chilvers (@ChilliRed) December 22, 2021

He's already missed 2 months so another won't hurt… — Paul Burke (@PBurke1981) December 22, 2021

Forgot he was still with us tbh — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@boroloony) December 22, 2021