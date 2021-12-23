Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We’re not missing much’, ‘Is it a major issue?’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans issue clear verdict as player update emerges

8 mins ago

Middlesbrough midfielder James Lea Siliki could be set to miss more than a month of Championship action with a likely call-up to Cameroon’s African Cup of Nations squad on the horizon.

The loanee, who arrived on a season-long loan deal from French top-tier side Stade Rennais on deadline day, has struggled to make a real impact during his time at the Riverside Stadium so far as he remains unable to force his way up the pecking order.

Being publicly criticised by former boss Neil Warnock for his lack of fitness as he was encouraged not to go on international duty earlier in the season, his luck hasn’t changed under new manager Chris Wilder, failing to make a single appearance for the latter in the 54-year-old’s opening six matches of his tenure.

There was hope from Boro’s point of view that would be able to be involved more than expected throughout the next month or so with cancellation rumours engulfing next year’s AFCON tournament due to Covid-19 fears.

However, those fears were quashed earlier this week and many second-tier sides are now expected to be without some of their key players at a critical stage of the campaign.

Making just ten competitive appearances in total for the Teesside outfit this term, with many of those displays coming from the bench, he can’t exactly be labelled as a vital player.

But are Boro fans disappointed he won’t be involved? Did they want to see him in action more?

A pretty clear verdict from many supporters, with a dose of sarcasm from them to match, emerged on Twitter in reaction to the news of this potential absence.


