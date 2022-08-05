‘We’re not going to get too many goals’ – Millwall fan pundit predicts Sheffield United outcome

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall head to Sheffield United this weekend for a big early test of their top of the table credentials.

Of course, we’re very early in the Sky Bet Championship season but Millwall fans will have enjoyed looking at the standings this week, with the Lions sitting on top of the tree after beating Stoke City last time out.

That was a decent result, and a win against Sheffield United will be an early indicator that Millwall are potentially going to be in the mix at the right end of the table, even if it is still very much early doors at this stage.

Heading into the game, we spoke to FLW’s Millwall fan pundit Tom Luetchford to get his prediction for the match – here’s what he said:

“I reckon the result this weekend will be a 1-1 draw.

“My reasonsing behind that is we’ve already had a couple of injuries, Zian Flemming is out, George Honeyman is suspended, Tom Bradshaw is injured – we’re not sure for how long yet, and Isaac Olaofe is also injured.

“So we’re not going to get too many goals. We’ve always got it in our locker to score one and we’re very good in defence but against a very good Sheffield United side I could maybe see us conceding a goal so either 1-0 or 1-1 but if I had to put a tenner on it I’d go with 1-1.”

The Verdict

Millwall being involved in a 1-1 draw would hardly be the most surprising thing we’ve ever seen based on recent seasons but it’s a result that Lions fans might well take at this early stage.

They do have a couple of injuries already and Sheffield United are one of the promotion favourites at the start of this season, so getting a point against them away from home would be nothing to be sniffed at as things stand.