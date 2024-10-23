Narcís Pelach has warned his Stoke City players that they will need to improve their fitness.

The Potters took an early two-goal lead over Bristol City on Tuesday night, but a quickfire double from Nahki Wells in the start of the second half drew things level.

The game finished 2-2, the team’s third draw in a row, after similar results against Norwich City and Swansea City either side of the October international break.

Lewis Koumas and Andrew Moran had put Pelach’s side 2-0 ahead within the opening 15 minutes in front of their home supporters.

However, they failed to take home all three points for the third time in a row, with their last victory coming against Portsmouth on 2 October, leaving them 15th in the table after 11 fixtures.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of October 23rd) Team P GD Pts 12 Derby County 11 0 14 13 Swansea City 11 +1 13 14 Preston North End 11 -4 13 15 Stoke City 11 -2 12 16 Hull Cuty 10 -2 12 17 Sheffield Wednesday 11 -6 12

Narcís Pelach issues Stoke City warning

Pelach has demanded that Stoke’s fitness improves, highlighting that his old side Norwich City used to have the highest figures in the league for running when he was a coach there.

He believes it is crucial to the way he wants his team to play, indicating the players need to work harder than every other side in the division in order to get consistent results.

“For what we're trying to do, we need to get better from the fitness point of view,” said Pelach, via StokeonTrent Live.

“It's very demanding, I know that. I did it in Spain and the numbers were through the roof.

“At Huddersfield, we ran the most in 21-22 when we went to Wembley.

“The style of play was really similar.

"At Norwich, we were one of the sides who were running the most, as were Middlesbrough.

“I expect Stoke City to be a very energetic side, and I think it's been clear in these days and these games that the team really goes.

“We have to look after every detail we can, in terms of food, gym, preparation and the mindset point of view.

"From the technical point of view, and tactically, mentally, physically, it's very demanding, but it's how I see the game.

“It's how I live life and it's what I want to see everyday.

“I don't want to coach a team that doesn't represent me, I'm very clear on that.

“I want to see that energy in every single second of every game.

"The players are on board with that, they want to be this.

“We have a way, we have no doubts about that. It will take time, I know.

“We cannot build it in two or three months, because it is so demanding, but we have to try and build it as much as possible.”

Pelach opens up on tactical flexibility

While Pelach has demands for the fitness to improve, he has admitted that he is not wedded to one specific style of play, suggesting he’s trying to find the best way to play that fits the current Stoke squad.

"I am a coach who adapts to what I have," he added.

"I am not a coach who goes and does what I want to do.

“I had a look what Stoke had a month ago, and thought this is the style of play that I thought could work, with the players Stoke have.

“I don't go to Stoke and try and do my own thing - I don't have this ego, I'm not selfish.

“My background...I come from nowhere in Spain.

“I have needed to fight for every single thing.

"I want to adapt to what Stoke has. I think we can create this hardworking club, this hardworking team in order to be very difficult to beat and I feel positive about that.

“It hasn't been that many games, we need to see more, but we're doing things.

“The journey is long and there'll be moments when we'll need to adapt - but I want to send the message that we're not Barcelona.

"We don't go and do what we want and everyone must change because of us.

“We are adapting, depending on the opponent. Sometimes we might have to press more, sometimes we might have to sit, this is what we're doing with the squad that we have.

“I want to be successful and win games."

Pelach will need patience from Stoke supporters

There have been signs of progress at Stoke under Pelach but three draws in a row highlights the work that still needs to be done.

Supporters will need to be patient, as the team is still learning and adapting to their new head coach and overhauling their fitness levels could take a whole season.

This has become a bit of a transition season for Stoke, which fans will be disappointed about, but Pelach is now in the process of laying the foundations for what he believes can be a promotion chasing side.

The Potters’ muddled recruitment process in recent years has led to a moment like this, and it could take one or two years before they can properly get back on track and be competitive in this division again.