‘We’re losing’, ‘Trust in Ian’ – These Bolton fans discuss Evatt’s line-up changes for Newport clash

After a tough start to their first season in the fourth tier of English football since 1988, Bolton Wanderers have finally got their house in order and are on track for a promotion straight back into League One.

The early months of Ian Evatt’s reign at the University of Bolton Stadium were tough, with the Trotters finding themselves near the relegation zone after 11 games.

But something clicked at the back end of January, and Wanderers now find themselves in the automatic promotion places in the league after a 14 game unbeaten run – 11 of them being victories.

Evatt will have been disappointed that his side could only muster up a point against struggling Colchester United on Good Friday, but it was a result that meant the Trotters stayed in the top three.

A tougher test awaits though as Newport County, who are a much-changed outfit from the one that beat Wanderers 2-0 at the UniBol back in September, are the hosts for Bolton today.

County have promotion aspirations themselves but are more likely to have to settle for the play-offs than automatics, and they’ll have to find a way of stopping the prolific Eoin Doyle.

Evatt has made two changes for the clash in South Wales, with Lloyd Isgrove and George Thomason coming into the team in favour of Arthur Gnahoua and West Ham loanee Oladapo Afolayan.

The decision to rest Afolayan has caused some concern with Wanderers fans, who has been one of the star players for the Trotters in their unbeaten run – let’s look at what the fans are saying about Evatt’s choices.

