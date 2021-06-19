‘We’re laughing’ – EFL owner hints at financial windfall amid Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham interest in Brentford talisman

Peterborough United look set to financially benefit following Ivan Toney’s promotion to the Premier League with Brentford, according to Barry Fry.

The striker spent two years with the Posh before completing a big-money move to Thomas Frank’s side last summer with a deal thought to be worth an initial £5million transfer fee and £10million in additional clauses.

After missing out on promotion last term the Bees went one step further this time after thriving in the play-off final against Swansea City where Toney grabbed the opening goal to secure promotion for the club.

With life in the Premier League awaiting Toney, Peterborough chairman Barry Fry has discussed how the next 12 months could help the Posh in terms of match-related add-ons and the prospect of a sell-on clause, amid recent interest from Arsenal, West Ham United and Leeds United.

Speaking to Transfer Tavern, Fry said: “Going on next season we’ve got a sell-on, so if they do sell him we’re laughing.

“If they don’t sell him, we’ve got a lot of money on games, we’ve got a lot of money on goals, we’ve got a lot of money on Brentford retaining their Premier League status so we’re still in clover with Ivan, it’s an ongoing thing that we’ll get more millions so I’m delighted.”

The verdict

Peterborough United are surely one of the shrewdest operators in the EFL.

After signing Ivan Toney in 2018 it was clear that they had a plan to develop the player and then sell him on for a huge profit, something that they did when he went to Brentford.

Such is his potential, Toney now looks set to take the Premier League by storm and if he does do that then the Posh could be about to benefit significantly.

Whether he moves on or not remains to be seen, but whatever happens it seems that Peterborough will be in a much stronger position after this deal.