“We’re in for a tough game” – Sheffield Utd fan pundit previews Blackpool clash

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The big games keep on coming in the Sky Bet Championship at the moment, with Sheffield United heading to Blackpool this evening in the second tier.

The Blades went into the weekend’s clash with Coventry City on the back of a 4-1 victory over Middlesbrough but were brought back down to Earth with a bump as the Sky Blues won by the same scoreline on Saturday afternoon.

United, of course, have got a fair amount of injury issues at the moment but they were still below what was required on Saturday, and will now need to respond against a Blackpool side that will feel as though a win will get them right back into the play-off conversation, as they bid to make it four league wins on the spin.

That said, then, we asked FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse for his thoughts on the match tonight:

“I think we’re in for a tough game tonight.

“Our squad has been decimated by injury and we’ve got 11 first-team players out for tonight. We were really poor at the weekend but hopefully that will draw a reaction out of the players and they’ll come out fighting.

“Blackpool are a decent side, they’re in good form and they’ve won their last three and I see us struggling defensively with the presence of Gary Madine up front so I’m going for a draw.”

The Verdict

It’s going to be a close-fought game, you feel.

Blackpool are going along nicely with three wins on the spin and Sheffield United carry plenty of threat, even if their squad is quite depleted at the moment.

It’s all about how the Blades respond to their defeat at Coventry this evening, and if they can pick themselves up and go again they could get a win.

