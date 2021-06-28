Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘We’re in business’, ‘Brilliant news’ – These Bristol City fans react as deal for defender finalised

Published

9 mins ago

on

Bristol City have confirmed that Nathan Baker has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Ashton Gate.

It had been announced earlier this month that the centre-back would be leaving the Robins when his deal expired in the summer after an injury-hit previous campaign that saw Baker feature in just three league games, which came towards the end of the season under Nigel Pearson.

Despite that, it appears the boss has had a change of heart, as the club announced that the 30-year-old had agreed fresh terms as Pearson continues to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20

Cole Skuse

With the squad looking short on options in the heart of their defence, it’s fair to say that Baker’s new contract has pleased lots of fans, although there are some concerned with the injury record of the former Aston Villa man.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We’re in business’, ‘Brilliant news’ – These Bristol City fans react as deal for defender finalised

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: