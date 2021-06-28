‘We’re in business’, ‘Brilliant news’ – These Bristol City fans react as deal for defender finalised

Bristol City have confirmed that Nathan Baker has signed a new two-year deal to remain at Ashton Gate.

BAKES IS BACK. 🙌 Nathan Baker has signed a new two-year deal with #BristolCity! pic.twitter.com/S23fmYda01 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) June 28, 2021

It had been announced earlier this month that the centre-back would be leaving the Robins when his deal expired in the summer after an injury-hit previous campaign that saw Baker feature in just three league games, which came towards the end of the season under Nigel Pearson.

Despite that, it appears the boss has had a change of heart, as the club announced that the 30-year-old had agreed fresh terms as Pearson continues to reshape his squad ahead of his first full season.

With the squad looking short on options in the heart of their defence, it’s fair to say that Baker’s new contract has pleased lots of fans, although there are some concerned with the injury record of the former Aston Villa man.

Here we look at some of the comments to the update from Twitter…

If he can sort out his quaver hamstrings, we’re in business here — Jack (@J_D_Derham) June 28, 2021

All fun and games until he dissolves when it starts raining. Hope he stays fit. — joe (@joewj_) June 28, 2021

Dave renie got a job on his hands keeping him fit — Nath (@NathFerguson) June 28, 2021

Worth it just to see him go flying into opposing forwards 10 matches a year. 😍 — JH (@BCFCJordan) June 28, 2021

Great news. Welcome back @Bakesy23 — Brizzle Bri (@daffybrizzle) June 28, 2021

Brilliant news — old un (@ashtonciders) June 28, 2021

Fully fit baker x Euros form kalas. Best pairing in the league — Alex🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@alexmarshy1) June 28, 2021