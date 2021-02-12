Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Preston North End

‘We’re gonna get hammered here’ – Plenty of Preston fans react to team news for Blackburn clash

Preston North End will be looking to return to winning ways on Friday night, as they make the short trip to Ewood Park to take on local rivals Blackburn Rovers.

Alex Neil’s side have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions, and while they could go within six points of the play-off places with victory this evening, defeat would leave them at risk of dropping into the bottom half of the Championship table before the end of the weekend.

Blackburn themselves do currently sit six points adrift of the top six, and saw their four-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 1-0 defeat at QPR last time out.

Perhaps with that in mind, Neil has named a side that four changes from the one that lost to Rotherham  last weekend, as Alan Browne, Jordan Storey, Greg Cunningham and Daniel Johnson replacing Paul Huntington, Jayson Molumby, Joe Rafferty and Anthony Gordon, with the latter missing out through injury.

Taking to Twitter to give their thoughts on their side’s starting lineup for the game, plenty of Preston fans were keen to their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


