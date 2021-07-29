Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'We're going up' – Many Doncaster Rovers fans react as club confirm signing of ex-Man United player

7 mins ago

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Aidan Barlow.

The 21-year-old has been a free agent since the end of June last year when his contract with The Red Devils expired and he initially joined Doncaster on trial.

In three pre-season games with the League One club, Barlow netted five times, including a hat-trick in his first appearance against Rossington Main.

The attack-minded midfielder joined United’s academy aged six, spending 14 years with the club before his 2020 release.

During last year, Barlow embarked on trial periods with Stoke City and Ipswich Town, but he was unable to win himself a contract with both clubs.

He has also represented the national side at youth level, featuring for both England’s U17s and U18s.

Barlow also spent some time with Norwegian side Tromso during the 2019/20 campaign, playing seven games for the Eliteserien club, scoring two goals in the process.

Barlow arrives at the Keepmoat Stadium as Richie Wellens’ eighth signing of this summer, as he continues to prepare his squad for the upcoming campaign, where a top-six push is certainly on the cards.

Here, we take a look at how some Doncaster fans have reacted to the arrival of Aidan Barlow…


