‘We’re going up’ – Many Doncaster Rovers fans react as club confirm signing of ex-Man United player

Doncaster Rovers have completed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Aidan Barlow.

The 21-year-old has been a free agent since the end of June last year when his contract with The Red Devils expired and he initially joined Doncaster on trial.

In three pre-season games with the League One club, Barlow netted five times, including a hat-trick in his first appearance against Rossington Main.

The attack-minded midfielder joined United’s academy aged six, spending 14 years with the club before his 2020 release.

During last year, Barlow embarked on trial periods with Stoke City and Ipswich Town, but he was unable to win himself a contract with both clubs.

He has also represented the national side at youth level, featuring for both England’s U17s and U18s.

Only true Doncaster Rovers fans will be able to get 22/22 on this Donny striker quiz – Can you?

1 of 22 John Marquis joined Doncaster from which club? Millwall Gillingham West Ham Colchester

Barlow also spent some time with Norwegian side Tromso during the 2019/20 campaign, playing seven games for the Eliteserien club, scoring two goals in the process.

Barlow arrives at the Keepmoat Stadium as Richie Wellens’ eighth signing of this summer, as he continues to prepare his squad for the upcoming campaign, where a top-six push is certainly on the cards.

Here, we take a look at how some Doncaster fans have reacted to the arrival of Aidan Barlow…

Just need Reed and we’re laughing come start of season! — Adamlukevickers (@Adamlukevicker1) July 28, 2021

Good signing but only a 1 year deal — Ben Barton (@Barton311004) July 28, 2021

Interesting one. He's made it difficult not to sign him just because of how many he's scored, but he's got a massive amount of work to do to make an impact in League 1. Bit of a risk free signing that could go either way #drfc https://t.co/83qL5Jx1eG — Matt (@Matt_Walker96) July 28, 2021

Right signing for us that https://t.co/i1Dd3Klfhf — Kyle (@kyleclifford86) July 28, 2021