‘We’re going up’, ‘Always liked him’ – These Stoke fans react to transfer development

Just 24 hours after he departed Derby County, veteran defender Phil Jagielka has found himself a new Championship club in Stoke City.

Jagielka, who amassed 40 caps for England earlier in his career, signed for the Rams earlier this season after departing Sheffield United for the second time during the summer.

Perhaps unexpectedly, Jagielka formed a part of the Championship’s fourth best defence up until this point of the season, forming a solid partnership with another experienced centre-back in Curtis Davies at Pride Park.

That has been split up though but through no fault of his own – the 39-year-old had agreed terms to extend his deal at County but it was blocked by the EFL due to the league needing proof of funds from the club’s administrators Quantuma.

Until that is provided then Derby cannot process any new signings or fresh contracts for current players, and with Jagielka’s deal expiring on Monday an agreement was made to terminate it a few days early.

And with young Harry Souttar out injured for the rest of the season, the Potters were happy to take Jagielka until the end of the current campaign in a bid to add more quality and experience to a somewhat shaky back-line in recent times.

Stoke fans have been reacting to Jagielka’s arrival and after glowing reports from Rams’ fans it appears that the general consensus is a positive one.

