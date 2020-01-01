‘We’re going to win the league’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Stoke City fans react to crucial Huddersfield win

Stoke City produced a superb performance to beat Huddersfield 5-2 on New Years Day.

FT: Five star City secure the points in Yorkshire. 🐶 2-5 ⚫️🔴#SCFC pic.twitter.com/Capcuxxp3z — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) 1 January 2020

The Potters had it all to play for against Huddersfield on New Years Day having struggled to find consistent form over the Christmas break.

A suprising but impressive Boxing Day win over Sheffield Wednesday was followed by a defeat to Fulham on Sunday, leaving Stoke sat in the bottom four heading in to 2020.

Boss Michael O’Neill rang the changes for the trip to Yorkshire, bringing in strike duo Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes, and it was the latter who opened the scoring.

The former Burnley man put Stoke 1-0 ahead in the 15th minute and the scoreline remained the same right through to half time.

The visitors resilience was broken just after the break though when Steve Mounie levelled for the home side, and matters got even worse for Stoke as Danny Batth put the ball in to his own net just two minutes later.

In what was arguably the most dramatic and entertaining of the New Years Day action, Stoke would bounce back.

First, Nick Powell would get himself a long awaited goal for the visitors, before the impressive Campbell would put O’Neill’s side back in front and four minutes later he would add a fourth for his side.

Lee Gregory would then come off the bench to add gloss to an impressive result for the Potters. The win for Stoke has put them a point ahead of the drop zone.

