‘We’re going to regret this’, ‘So gutted’ – These Reading fans react as player confirms major decision

Published

4 mins ago

on

Thierry Nevers has confirmed that he will be leaving Reading when his contract expires in the summer.

The versatile forward is highly-rated at the Madejski Stadium, although he has struggled to get regular minutes for the side, with his game time coming for the U23s.

Despite that, the Royals still wanted to keep the 19-year-old, and it was revealed earlier this year that they had put a new contract to the player.

However, taking to social media, Nevers has explained that he will be leaving in the summer, as he thanked all of those that helped him during his nine-year period with the club that saw him rise through the academy.

Even though Reading did try to keep the attacker, the fans are frustrated that the club didn’t move to sort Nevers’ contract earlier given the talent they believe he has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


