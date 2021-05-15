‘We’re going to regret this’, ‘So gutted’ – These Reading fans react as player confirms major decision

Thierry Nevers has confirmed that he will be leaving Reading when his contract expires in the summer.

Thank you for 9 years of learning and growing @ReadingFC. Shoutout to every staff member who has had my back through everything I’ve been through at the club. I leave with full appreciation of the platform you’ve given to me to express myself as a player and person. pic.twitter.com/Ca5VK4t1Y2 — ThierryNevers (@ThierryNevers) May 14, 2021

The versatile forward is highly-rated at the Madejski Stadium, although he has struggled to get regular minutes for the side, with his game time coming for the U23s.

Despite that, the Royals still wanted to keep the 19-year-old, and it was revealed earlier this year that they had put a new contract to the player.

However, taking to social media, Nevers has explained that he will be leaving in the summer, as he thanked all of those that helped him during his nine-year period with the club that saw him rise through the academy.

Even though Reading did try to keep the attacker, the fans are frustrated that the club didn’t move to sort Nevers’ contract earlier given the talent they believe he has.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

We're going to regret this. — Richard (@ProbablyADick) May 14, 2021

Why do we have to let so many players go.

It is such a shame that you are leaving the club.

We all know you will go onto big things.

Best of luck. pic.twitter.com/ycdT8j72gk — Reading FC Blue And White Wall (@bluewhitewall) May 14, 2021

I refuse to accept — Jamie (@dingfcjamie) May 14, 2021

So gutted your leaving @ThierryNevers. Sending you my very best and sincere regards. God bless you in all you do 🙏🏾 — Tola Andrew (@andrew_tola) May 14, 2021

Good luck mate. All the best, unfortunate to hear you turn down the contract.

Once a royal. Always a royal. — Joe🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@RFCJoeJ) May 14, 2021

Shocked good luck mate absolutely gutted we will regret this — Jonathan Hayllor (@Hayllors) May 14, 2021

Classic Reading again, letting all the young talent go. Such a shame. — Max Cruttenden (@maxiebadger) May 14, 2021