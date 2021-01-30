‘We’re going to lose’, ‘Horrific’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as XI vs Preston announced

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to turn their midweek disappointment around as they return to home comforts as Preston North End visit Hillsborough.

Caretaker boss Neil Thompson had won his first two matches back-to-back against Middlesbrough and Derby, but a bout of postponements due to COVID-19 meant that before their clash with Coventry on Wednesday, they hadn’t competed in a Championship game since New Year’s Day.

In the end the Sky Blues were comfortable and goals from Viktor Gyokeres and Jamie Allen sealed a 2-0 victory, a result that was punished even further with neighbours Rotherham beating Middlesbrough 3-0 away and going four points clear of them in 22nd.

It doesn’t get any easier for Wednesday either, as they come up against the team with the second-best away record in the Championship in the Lilywhites.

Preston’s early away form saw them take maximum points on the road from the likes of Brentford and Reading, but a little blip in December saw them defeated back-to-back on their travels by Luton and Barnsley.

But a narrow victory over Birmingham City over a week ago showed their true colours and they will be full of confidence going into this.

Thompson opted to throw the returning Sam Hutchinson in for his re-debut in midweek, whilst also re-calling Matt Penney into the line-up.

Both men retain their place in the line-up, with Thompson also giving a start to young defender Osaze Urhoghide.

Check out some of the reactions from Owls fans to the line-ups below.

Why are the player on the bench better than the ones starting? — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) January 30, 2021

Why does every manager we have rate pelupessy so much?? Really don’t get it — Harry Rushforth (@harryrushforth_) January 30, 2021

I think at this point he’s just putting names in a hat and getting a team. — jimboUTO (@JamesOwl2006) January 30, 2021

Kachunga and paterson up front. Has there ever been a worse front two — simon rowe (@codrowe) January 30, 2021

If we cannot put our strongest side out, we will struggle.

Disappointing. — Big Daz 💙 #NHSPay15 (@TheDazzler43) January 30, 2021

Kachunga and Pelupessy starting. Dear me. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) January 30, 2021

Makes me feel quite sad that line up — Ian (@IanSWFC80) January 30, 2021

Christ we are going to lose, that defence — JBH (@JBH_swfc) January 30, 2021

That’s horrific how does joey get in — Mark Baines (@markbaines64) January 30, 2021

Quite possibly the worst back 4 guin — Luke Pearson (@Lukepeo1886) January 30, 2021