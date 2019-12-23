‘We’re down if not’, ‘Great news’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react to O’Neill’s latest transfer claims

With the January transfer window now just around the corner, Michael O’Neill has admitted that Stoke City will look to target wide players next month.

The club are currently lacking in options out wide, with both Stephen Ward and James McClean both picking up injuries in the 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough on Friday night.

O’Neill is expected to be a busy man next month as he prepares to reshape the squad left at his disposal by Nathan Jones, and he will surely look to strengthen in every area of the pitch.

But the former Northern Ireland manager has admitted to the Stoke Sentinel that wide players are high up on the priority list ahead of next month.

He said: “Certainly I think we need to look at where we can add to the squad, add quality particularly in wide areas to give us options there.”

Bringing in wide players will certainly add more balance to the squad, with Tom Ince currently the club’s only out-and-out wide player at this moment in time.

Here, we take a look at Stoke fans’ views on O’Neill’s recent transfer claims, on the Stoke City – Sentinel Facebook page…

Gary Pardy: I really hope so.and the sooner verlinden is back the better he had a fantastic game yesterday.

Chris Jones: Where are we going to get a team that is any good. The reason we got this shower is cause no one decent wanted to come. First you ruined the team by keeping Hughes. Now you have destroyed Butlands career, and now you are getting us relegated. The owners are a sham. Get out now you have destroyed this club.

Alan Brenton: And defenders and some strikers who can hoof the ball in the general direction of the net

Dean Kozlowski: New full backs, new wide players, new strikers, new CEO. Not much required

Gareth Barnes: And a creative mid

Paul Hodgkinson: Well we’re down if not let’s put it that way

James Higgs: Great news