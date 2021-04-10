‘We’re doomed’, ‘Let the fun and games begin’ – Many Derby fans react as Erik Alonso makes bold claims in first interview

There is finally an end in sight to Derby County’s takeover woes as a deal has been agreed for Mel Morris to sell the club.

After four months of waiting around for Derventio Holdings to provide the funding to complete their deal, it fell through after Morris pulled the plug.

Parties were clearly waiting in the wings though and during the week it was confirmed that the ‘No Limits Sports’ consortium had agreed to purchase the Rams.

And the leader of that group is a man no stranger to trying to buy Championship clubs in Erik Alonso, who tried to swoop for Sheffield Wednesday in early 2021 after being an advisor to their owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Thought to be backed by a group of Indonesians, Alonso attempted a coup in the region of £25 to 30 million at Hillsborough, but he failed and switched his attentions to Pride Park.

Alonso needs to pass the EFL Owners’ and Directors’ Test before the takeover is approved, and in the meantime he gave an exclusive interview to Sky Sports about his plans for the Rams.

The Spaniard has hinted that he will spend big money on players if they are the right fit for the club, he will spend whatever is necessary to get the Rams back to the Premier League, Wayne Rooney is staying on as manager and former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon is coming in as the club lawyer.

Derby fans have been reacting to Alonso’s interview and it’s definitely gone down with a mixed response.

😂😂😂he really is making a rod for his back, 20 million 😂😂😂 https://t.co/g1FWcp1mq1 — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) April 9, 2021

Let the fun and games begin. https://t.co/n28W1sVgwy — Michael Ydlibi (@Yidders) April 9, 2021

I’m absolutely ready to get hurt again. Let the circus recommence. Up the Rams and up Erik Alonso https://t.co/ER0LyNayya — Neil (@_neilbates) April 9, 2021

Erik mate you heard of FFP? https://t.co/UZ16TVYcIE — Lewis (@LewisJubb) April 9, 2021

Everyone strap in its gonna be one hell of a ride 🤣 https://t.co/7kk0cFjnZh — L (@LLJM__) April 9, 2021

Getting full Fawaz Al-Hasawi sat in his kitchen on East Midlands Today vibes from this https://t.co/tcmcaaN1hX — Ryan O'Meara (@_omeara_r) April 9, 2021

This is going to be an unmitigated disaster https://t.co/F1VnqALCyH — Harry (@H4rrySmith) April 9, 2021