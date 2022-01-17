‘We’re doing everything we can’ – Danny Cowley address area Portsmouth would like to add in

Danny Cowley has revealed that he, and the rest of the club, are doing “everything we can” to bring a striker through the doors at Fratton Park this month, during an interview with Hampshire Live.

Portsmouth, who lost for the first time in 11 league games at the weekend, with MK Dons running out as 2-1 winners in Hampshire, have seen Gassan Ahadme and Miguel Azeez depart back to their parent clubs this January, weakening their frontline.

What it does do, is free up two loan spots for Cowley to address this month.

Speaking to Hampshire Live, Cowley addressed Portsmouth’s striker hunt: “We would like to add in that area. We’ve lost Gassan [Ahadme] and we’ve lost Ellis [Harrison] and we would like to add to that area.

“We are working really hard to find the really right to find the right player because not everyone can play number nine for Portsmouth.

“I understand that in an ideal world, we would’ve brought in a new number nine on January 1, but that’s not always possible.

“It’s not through the want of trying and we’re doing everything we can. I haven’t got a magic wand, unfortunately.”

The verdict

Portsmouth are the lowest scorers in the top half of League One this season, with adding additional firepower appearing to be the key to addressing this clear issue.

In fact, only the bottom three and Shrewsbury Town have scored fewer goals than Pompey in the league this season.

Despite showing excellent promise and ability in pre-season, Ahadme has struggled to transfer his goal threat to the third-tier.

Sitting six points from the much-desired play-off positions, Cowley will know that adding a forward who can score goals could be the difference between securing a spot in the top-six and narrowly missing out.