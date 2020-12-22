‘We’re desperate for someone like him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as player continues to shine

Ateef Konate continues to catch the eye after producing an impressive performance for Nottingham Forest’s Under-23s’ on Monday.

Konate arrived at the City Ground in September, joining the club from French second division outfit Le Havre.

He has since been a regular starter for Andy Reid’s Under-23 side, and produced another impressive display in midweek.

Konate scored his fifth goal of the season in a 3-0 away win over Crewe Alexandra, striking in the first-half.

Having already seen Will Swan make the step-up from the Under-23s’ to the first-team this season, some fans are now calling for Konate to be called up.

Chris Hughton has previously said that he is hopeful of more youngsters following in Swan’s footsteps and making the jump to the first-team.

With Brennan Johnson also thriving out on loan, Forest clearly have a number of talented midfielders in their ranks.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Konate’s performance, with the young Frenchman continuing to shine…

Get ateef Konate in the first team — Rhys (@Rhys77899050) December 21, 2020

@edward_bach ateef is coming — Alfie Fox (@fox_alfie) December 21, 2020

Probably need to put them in the 1st team… — Paul Crook (@PaulCro76381375) December 22, 2020

Worth a punt in the first team? — Jonathan Antcliffe (@Jonny90nffc) December 22, 2020

Andy Reid said he’s got bags of potential — Kieren (@kingkieren10) December 22, 2020

We’re desperate for someone like him in the first team setup — Adam (@Back3Adam) December 22, 2020

How good is he, George?? plus do you know how Baba Fernandez is getting on? looks like a right beast of a CB. — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) December 22, 2020