‘We’re cursed’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react as player injury setback revealed

Nottingham Forest’s recent woes have worsened as it has been revealed that Luke Freeman will potentially be missing another month of action.

One of a number of players Chris Hughton brought in who has lots of Championship experience, Freeman was expected to be a key force in terms of scoring and assisting the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

But it hasn’t quite worked out that way so far, netting just one goal in his nine appearances so far since his loan switch from Sheffield United.

Hughton revealed last month that it was a ‘minor groin injury’ that Freeman was suffering from, but six games and five defeats later since his last appearance, the 28-year-old is still on the sidelines.

It’s now been revealed that Freeman has gone under the knife in Germany to correct a hernia problem, and it’ll now be a further three to four weeks until he sees the pitch for Forest.

But how many Reds fans actually want to see him play again for their team?

There has been a lot of unimpressed Forest supporters at Freeman’s performances so far and they do not think he would be a massive loss if he didn’t play for the club again, despite the club holding an option to sign him permanently.

Some have even suggested that the club have loaned out better attacking midfield options – check out some of the Twitter responses below.

No loss I’m afraid !!! — forest fan 1971 (@gtomlin71) December 13, 2020

Send him back to United — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) December 13, 2020

Cant we just send him back and maybe recall carvahol or brennan Johnson? — Kevin Durrant (@NFFC_U_REDS) December 13, 2020

Couldn’t afford him in league 1.. surely worth terminating and using funds for a fit player? — Leigh Loseby (@lloseby) December 13, 2020

No thanks. Hasn't impressed and looked overweight #NFFC — FOReST2273 (@coupe_greg) December 13, 2020

Why do solid performing players always fall flat or get bad injuries when they come to Forest? It’s like we’re cursed. There’s so much excitement when we are linked and then the odd occasion we actually sign then but then it’s 99% of the time a disappointment on the pitch. — Dave Ball (@d_p_ball) December 13, 2020

Can the loan be cut short because of the injury?? — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) December 13, 2020

Great, back in the new you say? Would be like a January signing! — @Giuseppe_Timone (Joe T) (@_mrjoey) December 13, 2020