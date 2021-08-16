‘We’re cooking now’ – Many Swansea City fans react as they secure Manchester United transfer deal

Second-tier outfit Swansea City have confirmed the signing of Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird, who has linked up with Russell Martin’s side on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season with the Swans manager on a temporary spell at MK Dons, becoming a key player for the Buckinghamshire side and making an impressive 24 third-tier appearances in the process.

He recorded four assists in that time and with the Welsh side continuing to operate with five at the back after Steve Cooper’s departure, this attacking threat will be much needed from the right-hand side, where he is likely to play regularly in the absence of Connor Roberts.

Roberts was forced to undergo groin surgery after picking up an injury against Denmark in the European Championships earlier this summer and is expected to be out until at least the end of next month.

Kyle Naughton is an option the Swans could utilise in this position – but Laird wouldn’t have arrived at the Swansea.com Stadium to sit on the bench after struggling to get game time at Manchester United and he will be fighting tooth and nail for a starting spot as he makes the step up to the Championship.

After fighting off late interest from Blackpool to secure his signature, how do Swansea City fans feel about acquisition number six of the summer? Happy about an exciting young talent arriving in Wales? Nervous about his lack of Championship experience?

We take a look at some of their latest reaction on Twitter.

Amazing signing but is a full back so it doesn’t fill me with hope over Connor roberts https://t.co/xJ3OKxYYoh — Jack David (@Jackdavidgaming) August 16, 2021

Well after watching his interview, I like him already! What a great, likeable lad he seems to be (and look how happy he is about signing!). #YJB https://t.co/YHFpgMB2kp — Turf Creative + Clothing (@turfcreative) August 16, 2021

Welcome to swansea another excellent addition to the squad! — chris porch🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #backtojack 🦢🦢 (@Bristol_jack79) August 16, 2021

GET THE PROMOTION PARTY STARTEDDDDD — Charlie (@CharlieKingst11) August 16, 2021