“We’re clearly faltering” – Sheffield United fan pundit makes automatic promotion claim involving Middlesbrough

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The automatic promotion race from the Championship took another twist this past weekend thanks to Sheffield United‘s defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

In the early kick-off on Saturday, Harry Pickering’s sixth-minute goal was enough to seal all three points for Rovers in a 1-0 victory, and that closed the gap on the Blades to six points with 11 matches to play.

It also spurred United’s closest rivals Middlesbrough to run riot against Reading later that afternoon at the Riverside Stadium as they stuffed the Royals 5-0.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sheffield United facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Sheffield United were founded in 1889 Real Fake

That means there is just four points between the two clubs, but perhaps crucially Paul Heckingbottom’s side have a game in-hand that they are still yet to play.

Even though it is still in United’s hands, their recent form is worrying FLW’s Blades fan pundit Owain Wyse, and it appears that he thinks Boro could pip them to second if both clubs continue to play how they have been doing.

“Yeah naturally after Saturday I am very concerned,”

“Boro are a good side in great form and we’re clearly faltering.

“So yeah, there’s concern – it’s completely in our own hands though.

“We win tomorrow at Reading and all of a sudden our position looks much more solid again.

“Discounting the Tottenham game (1-0 victory in the FA Cup), we’re cruising through games, we haven’t been at our best for a fair while and we need to get back to somewhere near that level if we’re going to hold on to our promotion spot.”

The Verdict

It has to be a somewhat worrying time to be a Sheffield United fan currently as their league results are going downhill.

They have a chance to go seven points clear of Boro again when they play their game in-hand against Reading on Tuesday, but as its away from home it’s no banker by any stretch of the imagination.

The Championship has always been a topsy-turvy league at the best of times and there will still be twists to come, and as long as Middlesbrough keep winning matches then there is going to be pressure on the Blades.

You can’t rule out the likes of Blackburn still though who are on a hot streak currently, but as Owain said it is still in Sheffield United’s hands but they need to buck their ideas up and quickly.