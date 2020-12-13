Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘We’re clearly cursed’, ‘Promotion gone’ – These Stoke City fans are gutted as major blow confirmed

Published

8 mins ago

on

Stoke City were dealt a major injury blow after it was confirmed that Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The talented forward was forced off in the defeat to Cardiff City last week with a knee issue, and he was sent to two specialists to determine the extent of the problem.

And, the club confirmed on their official site that they were given bad news, as Campbell is not expected to play again in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old is the Potters top scorer this season, weighing in with six goals in the league and he has also provided five assists.

As well as the outstanding contribution in the final third, he is a constant menace to the opposition with his pace in behind.

So, it’s fair to say that the fans were understandably unhappy at the news that was shared, and here we look at some of their responses from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We’re clearly cursed’, ‘Promotion gone’ – These Stoke City fans are gutted as major blow confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: