‘We’re clearly cursed’, ‘Promotion gone’ – These Stoke City fans are gutted as major blow confirmed

Stoke City were dealt a major injury blow after it was confirmed that Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the rest of the season.

Stoke City can confirm that Tyrese Campbell is likely to miss the remainder of the 2020/21 season.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) December 13, 2020

The talented forward was forced off in the defeat to Cardiff City last week with a knee issue, and he was sent to two specialists to determine the extent of the problem.

And, the club confirmed on their official site that they were given bad news, as Campbell is not expected to play again in the current campaign.

The 20-year-old is the Potters top scorer this season, weighing in with six goals in the league and he has also provided five assists.

As well as the outstanding contribution in the final third, he is a constant menace to the opposition with his pace in behind.

So, it’s fair to say that the fans were understandably unhappy at the news that was shared, and here we look at some of their responses from Twitter…

Is this some sort of sick joke.. that looks like play off push finished. We are a complete different team with out @TyreseKCampbell .. wishing you a speedy recovery! Come back stronger! — Danielle Smith (@Daniell35845588) December 13, 2020

Back to relegation candidates again then — David (@David70400802) December 13, 2020

There isn’t a reaction meme to do justice to how I’m feeling right now — Stoke City Français (@StokeFrancais) December 13, 2020

Jesus Christ!! 😟😟

That is a MASSIVE blow!!

PLEASE tell MON to go and pee in all 4 corners of the ground, we're clearly cursed!!

All the best @TyreseKCampbell – praying for a swift and full recovery for you 🙏

Absolutely Gutted! — Stokie'73 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ (@potter2207) December 13, 2020

That’s promotion gone then. Can’t even spend in January due to FFP. — Glyn Andrews (@Glynandrews) December 13, 2020

And we all thought we had a chance at going up pic.twitter.com/CHQDkpri6V — Josh (@JoshNixon_1) December 13, 2020

Why we let him walk off the pitch,I’ll never know! Absolutely gutted. — Rhi (@Rhigallimorexo) December 13, 2020