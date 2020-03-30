Queens Park Rangers flyer Bright Osayi-Samuel has suggested that Mark Warburton’s side are still capable of getting into the Championship’s play-offs this season.

Warburton’s side have been inconsistent throughout the entire campaign, with the Championship’s unpredictable nature hitting them harder than most; they’ve beaten league leaders Leeds United, but also lost out against relegation-threatened Barnsley.

Yet, a six-game unbeaten run has shelved some of that inconsistency and given Warburton’s side something to play for when the season eventually resumes.

The R’s sit 13th in the table and six points adrift of the play-off places, but Osayi-Samuel remains confident that the remaining nine games, whenever they are played, could lead Warburton’s side into the top-six.

“I’ve always said that we’re a footballing team who are capable of anything on our day,” he told QPR’s official site.

“I firmly believe that, with the team we’ve got, the players we’ve got, we’re capable of getting there (the top six).”

Should the R’s get themselves into the top-six, it opens up the possibility of competing for a place in the Premier League, with the 22-year-old going on to admit leading the club back to the top-flight would be a dream.

He continued: “I’m enjoying playing football here and, as a Londoner, it would be the biggest dream come true for me to take QPR to the Premier League.”

There’s no indication of when the Championship season will resume, with the outbreak of coronavirus putting things on hold until April 30th at the earliest.

The Verdict

This is an ambitious target for Osayi-Samuel, but he’s an ambitious young player that has a fearless edge to his game.

From here, breaking into the play-off places would be some achievement from QPR, but stranger things have happened in football and six points can be easily made up.

However, looping back to QPR’s consistency issues, they will need to address those over a longer period than six games to fulfil their player’s ambition.

