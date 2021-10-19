‘We’re battering them’, ‘What a team’ – These Sunderland fans are confident as key man returns for Crewe fixture

Sunderland will look to continue their fine start to the season when they take on Crewe Alexandra this evening.

Team news has landed 🛬 Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) October 19, 2021

Lee Johnson’s side are currently fourth in the League One table, although they do have at least one game in hand on two of the teams above them.

Even though the Black Cats were victorious last time out, as they picked up a hard-fought three points at Gillingham, the boss was forced into a change as Elliot Embleton is suspended.

And, pleasingly for the fans, Aiden McGeady is back, after missing the past two league games through injury. The influence of the Irishman is clear to see, even at 35, and the fans are delighted to see him in the XI.

There was more positive news for Sunderland too, as Leon Dajaku is fit enough for a place on the bench after he missed recent games because of a problem.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter, with McGeady the main talking point…

What a team — Bradley Fearnley (@braddfearnleyy) October 19, 2021

Mcgeadyyyyyy and dajakuuuuu 😍 — Nick (@nicholaswilso11) October 19, 2021

Great to have McGeady to call upon, and Dajaku on the bench gives us another attacking option as well! 3-0 to us, I reckon! 🔴⚪️ — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) October 19, 2021

McGeady and Dajaku back in the squad 🤩 — Chris Laws (@chrisdlaws) October 19, 2021

Champion that. 3 nowt haway the lads — Riley (@IanRileySAFC) October 19, 2021