Sky Bet League One

‘We’re battering them’, ‘What a team’ – These Sunderland fans are confident as key man returns for Crewe fixture

Published

27 mins ago

on

Sunderland will look to continue their fine start to the season when they take on Crewe Alexandra this evening.

Lee Johnson’s side are currently fourth in the League One table, although they do have at least one game in hand on two of the teams above them.

Even though the Black Cats were victorious last time out, as they picked up a hard-fought three points at Gillingham, the boss was forced into a change as Elliot Embleton is suspended.

And, pleasingly for the fans, Aiden McGeady is back, after missing the past two league games through injury. The influence of the Irishman is clear to see, even at 35, and the fans are delighted to see him in the XI.

There was more positive news for Sunderland too, as Leon Dajaku is fit enough for a place on the bench after he missed recent games because of a problem.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the team news from Twitter, with McGeady the main talking point…


