‘We’re an embarrassment!’ – Many West Brom fans react as prime candidate expresses interest in Baggies job

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is reportedly interested in taking the hot seat at West Brom, according to the Express and Star.

The 49-year-old enjoyed a long spell at the Scottish side between 2013 and March this year – and is one of the favourites to take over at the Hawthorns because of the West Brom board’s reluctance to pay compensation for their new man.

Free agent Alex Neil, Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton are other names in the frame, with the latter two said to have ‘admirers’ at the Baggies, although this hesitance over paying compensation may derail potential moves for the pair.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

However, with pre-season approaching and no manager in place, the board will need to move quickly if they want to have a good chance of getting back to the Premier League next season.

The West Midlands side were seemingly close to appointing David Wagner before discussions ended, with the former Huddersfield manager going on to join Swiss team Young Boys.

With more candidates dropping out of the race, the odds of McInnes being appointed are shortening – and after a two-year spell at Bristol City between 2011 and 2013 before moving up to Scotland – the 49-year-old may have unfinished business in England.

What have West Brom fans made of this reported interest in the job though? Let’s take a look at some of the latest reaction on Twitter.

I'm interested in it too.. We both share something else in common too.. Neither of us should be considered#wba https://t.co/vxlcxDphVh — Daws (@Daws0n___) June 11, 2021

I’d have taken him a couple of years ago. My biggest concern is how content he got at Aberdeen. Choosing to stay there when his stock was high enough to take a bigger job. I say that with no disrespect to Aberdeen, just doesn’t speak volumes to me regarding his ambition #wba https://t.co/haPt0FO0zT — Tonks (@TonksMD) June 11, 2021

Question: would any other Championship club's fans swap their current manager for Derek McInnes? Maybe three teams at most? And yet he seems to be under serious consideration for us, a team who should be aiming for top 2 next season…#wba — Cameron (@albion181094) June 11, 2021

Derek McInnes name would be nowhere the Albion job if he didn’t use to play for us and that is not a good enough reason to appoint someone. #wba — hannah 🏳️‍🌈 (@Hannanar) June 11, 2021

Wilder is still available, so is Lampard and many others who we wouldn’t need to pay compensation for but instead names like Mcinnes are being mentioned!! We’re an embarrassment!! What’s this former player obsession all about!! #wba don’t you even dare — Andrew Grainger (@kingofchezo_WBA) June 11, 2021

I love Derek McInnes he's a proper leader and great bloke. But I don't want him as our next manager. #WBAFC — Baggie for life (@JonnyThrostle) June 11, 2021

Now the “top” choices have gone, I think McInnes is the obvious choice now. Felt he would end up at the club maybe in a few years if we were still in the Championship anyway. Not a sure bet, but someone I think fans will get behind even if things get rough. https://t.co/aAxba7gVOJ — Darren Gutteridge (@TheGutteridge) June 11, 2021

After reading through this, I wouldn’t mind Mclnnes. If we couldn’t get or tempt Appy, Lamps or Wilder. Mclnnes would be my man. Would rather him than your Alex Neils https://t.co/Tl2FMuQmQ1 — 𝑫𝒂𝒏🗣 (@danwba_) June 11, 2021