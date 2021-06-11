Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘We’re an embarrassment!’ – Many West Brom fans react as prime candidate expresses interest in Baggies job

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is reportedly interested in taking the hot seat at West Brom, according to the Express and Star.

The 49-year-old enjoyed a long spell at the Scottish side between 2013 and March this year – and is one of the favourites to take over at the Hawthorns because of the West Brom board’s reluctance to pay compensation for their new man.

Free agent Alex Neil, Barnsley manager Valerien Ismael and Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton are other names in the frame, with the latter two said to have ‘admirers’ at the Baggies, although this hesitance over paying compensation may derail potential moves for the pair.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21

In what year were West Brom founded?

However, with pre-season approaching and no manager in place, the board will need to move quickly if they want to have a good chance of getting back to the Premier League next season.

The West Midlands side were seemingly close to appointing David Wagner before discussions ended, with the former Huddersfield manager going on to join Swiss team Young Boys.

With more candidates dropping out of the race, the odds of McInnes being appointed are shortening – and after a two-year spell at Bristol City between 2011 and 2013 before moving up to Scotland – the 49-year-old may have unfinished business in England.

What have West Brom fans made of this reported interest in the job though? Let’s take a look at some of the latest reaction on Twitter.


Related Topics:

A 21-year-old Reading FC fan and writer who is set to graduate from the University for the Creative Arts in the summer. Other topics written about include politics, mental health and education.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘We’re an embarrassment!’ – Many West Brom fans react as prime candidate expresses interest in Baggies job

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: