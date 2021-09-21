‘We’re actually going for it’ – These QPR fans react to XI v Everton

Queens Park Rangers host Everton this evening in the Carabao Cup as they bid to send Rafael Benitez’s men packing from this year’s competition.

It should be a fine occasion in W12 as two teams that have had decent starts to their respective campaigns meet at 7:45pm this evening.

For Rangers, it’s a chance to get away from league duties and a recent dip in form that has seen two losses on the spin and just one win from their last five fixtures.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from their first Premier League defeat of the season at the weekend which saw them on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline against Aston Villa.

Mark Warburton has named his side for this clash this evening, then, and Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to discuss the selection he has made.

Let’s take a look at what they think…

We’re actually going for it 👏👏👏 — Jake Warner (@jacob_warner14) September 21, 2021

Come on you Rs all the energy is not wasted from Bournemouth and Bristol, carry it through to Everton. Come on you Rs 🤍💙 ! — Sim Jing Ying (@Simisatweeter) September 21, 2021

Strong team. Will it be worth tiring out best players? We’ll see — Jack McCarthy (@JackMcC51456709) September 21, 2021

Up for the cup!

Solid side. Let’s get that service into Charlie and really go for it tonight. COME ON YOU RRRRSSS🔵⚪️💪 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) September 21, 2021

Near enough full strength — Jack Gamblin (@jackqpr02) September 21, 2021

Ooooh! Strong side R's. 💙🤍 — John (@_JPev) September 21, 2021

Who takes corners and free kicks? — Bernard (@tresb26) September 21, 2021

my my he's going for it — Aditya Iyengar (@AdityaIyengar10) September 21, 2021

