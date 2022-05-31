Derby County Transfer Rumours
Werder Bremen interested in Derby player despite recent contract update
Werder Bremen are keen on Derby County defender Lee Buchanan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.
The Rams triggered a 12-month extension in Buchanan’s deal earlier this month to ensure he remains under contract until at least the end of next season.
However, with Derby set for a season in League One, it seems the 21-year-old is attracting attention from overseas.
Nixon has confirmed that Werder Bremen are interested in the young defender as they tool up for their return to the Bundesliga.
2021/22 was the German club’s first season in the second tier for more than four decades and saw them win promotion with a second-place finish.
Buchanan has been linked with a move away from Pride Park in the previous two windows – with East Midlands rivals Nottingham Forest seeing bids rejected – and could be in line for a new contract as Chris Kirchner’s Derby takeover nears completion.
The England U21 international is a product of the Rams academy and has established himself as a first team regular over the past two seasons – making 75 appearances in total since his debut in 2019/20.
Quiz: The big Derby County striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Rams fan
The Verdict
Triggering the one-year extension in Buchanan’s contract keeps him tied down but is unlikely to stave off outside interest as clubs may feel that they can still sign the player for a cheap fee.
With that in mind, it’s no surprise to see a club like Werder Bremen interested as they prepare for their return to the Bundesliga.
The 21-year-old looks to have a promising future but is likely part of Rooney’s immediate plans and you feel that the former England captain will want to keep him ahead of 2022/23 League One season.
Whether that will be possible given his contract situation remains to be seen but the prospect of playing top flight football in Germany must appeal to him.