Sheffield Wednesday's near miss in the 2016 Championship play-off final remains one of the club's greatest "what if" moments.

A solitary moment of brilliance from Mohamed Diame secured Hull City’s place in the Premier League, extending Wednesday’s then 16-year exile from the top flight.

But for many Owls fans, the defining moment of that final was not Diame’s goal but rather a selection decision made before a ball was even kicked. Why was Álex López left out of the starting lineup?

Sheffield Wednesday’s tactical gamble at Wembley still feels like a mistake

A technically refined Spanish midfielder on loan from Celta Vigo, Álex López had been integral to Carlos Carvalhal throughout the season, emerging as a pivotal conduit for the team's footballing philosophy.

Carvalhal's decision to omit López in London was not without logic. Sam Hutchinson - the deputy - offered defensive solidity, a combative presence against Hull's physical midfield. He had also impressed as a substitute in the semi-final second leg against Brighton, where López had been overrun against another physically dominant midfield.

Álex López’s single season at Sheffield Wednesday Appearances 27 Minutes 1590 Goals 0 Assists 4 Yellow cards 5

The Portuguese manager had seemingly opted for pragmatism over creativity, a conservative approach that would haunt the club in the most high-profile of arenas.

However, in hindsight, many Owls supporters believe that López’s exclusion robbed Wednesday of the balance of control and creativity they desperately lacked on the day.

The match unfolded precisely as many feared. Where López might have provided composure, found pockets of space, and linked play, Hutchinson's more robust style left the team reactive and disjointed. Set-pieces became Wednesday's only real avenue of hope - a far cry from the fluid, attacking football that had defined their 15/16 season.

With López in the side, the Owls might have had more meaningful offensive sequences, allowing them to impose their game rather than reacting to the Tigers’ threats. As the game wore on and the Spanish midfielder watched on from the sidelines, the tension was palpable: the Owls had their moments, but Hull’s quality and experience ultimately prevailed.

The final whistle brought more than just defeat. It crystallised a moment of sporting regret. Fans couldn't shake the feeling that they had been robbed of something special - not just a match, but a potential turning point in the club's history.

It was a potential inflection point in Wednesday's trajectory. The tactical conservatism in López's omission spoke to a broader hesitation that has characterised the club's recent top-flight aspirations.

Sheffield Wednesday are still chasing the Premier League dream they nearly reached

In the aftermath of the final, speculation grew over López’s future. Wednesday fans clamored for the club to make his move permanent.

However, a deal never materialised, and López returned to Spain. He went on to enjoy a solid career, making nearly 500 appearances, captaining his hometown club Racing Ferrol to a title, and earning tributes from former teammates upon his retirement.

Football is a game of margins - of decisions that can alter destinies in an instant. On that day in 2016, a single selection choice transformed Wednesday's season from a tale of potential triumph to a lingering what-if.

It remains a much-debated missed opportunity, a symbol of the razor-thin line between glory and heartbreak.

As the years pass, Wembley 2016 continues to resonate. The club is still striving to return to the top flight - that day at the conclusion of the 15/16 season continues to serve as a painful reminder of how close they came.

The omission of López remains a decision that fans will debate for years to come. It is a reminder that in football, sometimes the most significant moments are those that never actually happen.