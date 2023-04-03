Plymouth Argyle would have been hoping to provide their supporters with something to shout about at Wembley Stadium yesterday in their EFL Trophy final clash with Bolton Wanderers. However, in what turned out to be a chastening afternoon for the club, Argyle were completely outclassed by their League One opponents.Kyle Dempsey opened the scoring for Bolton in the fourth minute as he headed home from Declan John's corner.Plymouth were then carved open by an incisive team move as Wanderers doubled their advantage via a strike from Dion Charles.Following the break, Elias Kachunga capitalised on an error by Matt Butcher as he added a third for Bolton who then put the game completely out of reach by scoring again in the 62nd minute.Having fallen short in their bid to win the EFL Trophy, Plymouth's attention will now switch back to the race for a top-two finish in League One.Argyle are set to make their return to action at this level on Friday when they head to the Mazuma Stadium to face Morecambe.Plymouth are then set to host Lincoln City at Home Park on Easter Monday.Given that Argyle have won four of their last five league games, they will be confident in their ability to secure positive results in both of these fixtures.

What scenario should Plymouth be looking to avoid in May?

With the race for automatic promotion heating up in League One, Argyle should be looking to avoid being forced to settle for a place in the play-offs next month if their recent performances against teams who reside in this area of the table are anything to go by.As well as suffering a heavy defeat to Bolton (5th in League One), Plymouth were recently beaten by Barnsley who occupy fourth place in this division.You only have to look back at the previous campaign to see just how ruthless this competition can be.Milton Keynes Dons finished one point below Rotherham United who claimed the second automatic promotion spot. Despite amassing six more points over the course of the season in comparison to Wycombe Wanderers, the Dons were eliminated from the play-offs by their Buckinghamshire-based rivals in the semi-finals.Plymouth will risk suffering the same fate as MK Dons if they do not finish above either Sheffield Wednesday or Ipswich Town in the standings.

Who will pose a threat to Plymouth in their battle with Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday for a top-two finish?

Plymouth, who currently hold a two-point advantage over Ipswich and are behind the Owls on goal difference, are currently in control of their own fate.Argyle have a game in hand over Wednesday and thus know that if they win all eight of their remaining fixtures, they will secure automatic promotion to the Championship.The teams who are likely to pose the biggest threat for Plymouth in the closing stages of the season are arch-rivals Exeter City and Shrewsbury Town.Both of these teams reside in the top-half of the League One standings and will be determined to end the season on a high after exceeding expectations.In order to avoid the lottery of the play-offs, Plymouth must quickly put their Wembley disappointment behind them as they seek a return to the second-tier.