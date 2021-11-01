Wells starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Birmingham on Tuesday

Bristol City are back on the road after they ended their long wait for a home win by beating Barnsley 2-1 on Saturday.

That was Nigel Pearson’s first taste of victory at Ashton Gate and brought to an end a 17-game winless run in Bs3.

The Robins are back in Championship action on Tuesday night as they take on Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

After a shaky run, Lee Bowyer’s side have won two on the bounce and will head into tomorrow’s game feeling it’s an opportunity to make it three in a row.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we believe Pearson will opt for against the Blues.

Dan Bentley was in impressive form against the Tykes and the City captain looks near-certain to wear the armband and the number one jersey tomorrow.

Pearson heaped praise on Tomas Kalas after the win against Barnsley but Rob Atkinson was equally as impressive and will surely partner the Czech Republic international again for the trip to the Second City.

We may see a change at left-back, however, with Jay Dasilva replacing Camp Pring to freshen things up, though George Tanner is the clear first choice on the right and may well reprise his role.

Assuming Pearson sticks with the 4-3-1-2 that helped his side claim all three points against the Tykes and end their long winless run at home, you’d imagine that Han-Noah Massengo, Matty James, and Tyreeq Bakinson are likely to be the players that get the nod against Birmingham City.

Andi Weimann flourished in a slightly deeper role behind Chris Martin and Nahki Wells on the weekend, with the Austrian combining with his fellow forwards for his two goals, and so it would be a surprise to see Pearson move away from the trio on Tuesday evening.

Birmingham look set to pose a tougher task than Barnsley but City do have the joint-fourth best away record in the division this season, so they’ll feel confident that they can claim another three points.