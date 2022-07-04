Wells, Scott, Rudoni: The Bristol City weekend transfer headlines you might have missed

Nigel Pearson will be aiming to improve Bristol City’s standing in the Championship table next season.

The Robins finished 17th last term in what was ultimately a transitional campaign for the team.

But the summer transfer window represents a great opportunity for the club to gain some ground on their second division rivals.

The club has been active already, but there are still two months left of transfer dealings that can be done.

Here are the latest weekend headlines you may have missed relating to the club…

Nahki Wells interest

The City forward has attracted interest from multiple Championship clubs, with Preston North End the latest to step forward.

Swansea City are also reportedly eyeing a move for the 32-year old this summer.

Wells has one year remaining on his contract, with the Robins looking to potentially cash-in on the player before he departs as a free agent in 12 months’ time.

However, none of these clubs have put forward an offer as of yet as they look to avoid paying a transfer sum for Wells.

Alex Scott hands-off plea

City’s academy chief Brian Tinnion has claimed that the club are looking to keep Alex Scott at the club beyond this summer.

The 18-year old played a role in England’s U19 European Championship success as the team earned a berth in the final of the competition.

His header levelled the score against Italy to help the team progress.

That has seen him draw the attention of those scouting the next generation of exciting young talent.

However, the Robins are insisting that he is part of the team’s plans going forward and that they will do what it takes to keep him at Ashton Gate this season.

Rudoni chase

Bristol City are one of four teams in the second division chasing the signature of Jack Rudoni.

The AFC Wimbledon player has attracted the interest of City, Luton Town, Sunderland and Huddersfield Town.

The step up to the Championship from League Two now looks inevitable, but no club has yet to meet the Dons’ £1 million valuation of the player.

Rudoni excelled last season despite Wimbledon’s difficult campaign, with his performances garnering attention from promotion chasing sides.