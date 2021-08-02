Wells in: On paper, is this Bristol City’s best XI that Nigel Pearson can field right now?

The start of the 2021/22 Championship season is nearly upon us and Bristol City will start things off by hosting Blackpool at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Last season was a huge disappointment for the Robins, who limped over the finish line and only avoided the relegation scrap due to their early-season winning run.

Nigel Pearson has now had a full summer and pre-season to shape the squad and change the culture at the club meaning supporters will expect to see improved results this term.

A large chunk of the City squad left at the end of their contracts earlier in the summer and some new recruits have arrived to replace them, so the starting XI is likely to look different this season.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined what we believe to be the best Robins XI on paper that Pearson can field right now.

Let us know if you agree…