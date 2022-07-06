“Well worth pursuing” – Derby County eye up move for Cardiff City forward: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are interested in making a summer move for Cardiff City striker James Collins, as per a report form Football Insider.

Brought in by Mick McCarthy, the experienced forward does not seem to be a part of Steve Morison’s plans going forward, dropping down the pecking order under the 38-year-old’s stewardship.

The initial report states that Portsmouth are also in pursuit of the Republic of Ireland international.

An update from The Telegraph’s John Percy has claimed that the Rams are hopeful in welcoming Collins to Pride Park this summer, that is despite him having another year left on his contract at Cardiff.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Derby’s interest in the Bluebirds forward…

Carla Devine

This would be a brilliant signing for Derby this summer. Although he had a poorer season with Cardiff last year, in general Collins is a proven goal scoring and in League One particularly you’d expect him to have a massive impact.

His last season in the third tier saw the striker get 25 goals from 44 appearances showing the sheer effect he can have on the side, especially in a team that will be pushing for promotion next season.

Furthermore, given he is now available on a free transfer makes this deal even more attractive as he will provide the experience that the Rams are looking for without blowing their budget.

Toby Wilding

Attack, like anywhere, is an area where it looks as though the club are going to have to strengthen during the summer transfer window, and Collins adds some useful firepower in that area.

The striker has previously shown he is more than capable of getting goals at Championship and League One level during his time at Luton, so he does have the potential to make an impact if he completes his move to Pride Park.

Indeed, the experience he brings can also be a big use in what may be a young Derby squad, while the fact he is reportedly available on a free is important given the financial situation they have just had to deal, with so this does feel like one that should be well worth pursuing for the Rams.

Ned Holmes

James Collins is still a Championship-level forward in my eyes so it would be an impressive signing.

His record in League One with Luton Town was exemplary and he could fire in goals for Liam Rosenior’s side but you’d question whether he’s really what they need.

In Colin Kazim-Richards and David McGoldrick, the Rams already have two strikers of a similar ilk – experienced that aren’t afraid to be a bit physical but aren’t as mobile as they once were.

With that in mind, you have to question whether they’d be better looking to bring in a more dynamic or pacey forward.

That’s not to say that Collins couldn’t thrive at Pride Park next season but he’s perhaps not what they need right now.