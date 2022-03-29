“Well worth pursuing” – Blackburn Rovers set sights on signing 23-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers are interested in a summer move for Zulte Waregem defender Cameron Humphreys, as per a report from the Mail Online.

Rovers are one of four named Championship clubs who are currently in pursuit, with Huddersfield Town, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest also being credited with an interest.

The report states that these four sides ‘lead a sizeable list of clubs’ in monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation in Belgian’s top-flight.

Humphreys sees his contract expire in the summer, with the young defender featuring regularly for the side sitting 16th in the Belgian Pro-League.

The central defender has appeared 26 times in the league thus far, with all but three of those appearances coming from the start.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding Blackburn’s interest in the 23-year-old…

Ned Holmes

This one has legs.

With Darragh Lenihan out of contract and Jan Paul van Hecke set to return to his parent club at the end of the season, signing Cameron Humphreys in the summer could be a smart move from a Rovers perspective.

He’s been a regular feature in the Belgian top flight this term and playing as part of a back three should help him adapt to Championship football.

Blackburn should appeal to him as well because it’s been a stepping stone for Premier League moves for other young players in recent years.

It could all fall into place quite nicely.

Adam Jones

This is a difficult one to weigh up.

However, with Darragh Lenihan in real danger of leaving at the end of the season and Jan Paul van Hecke not guaranteed to return, having another centre-back available can only be a good thing.

But does he have the experience needed to fill potential voids left by the likes of Lenihan and van Hecke? Getting a permanent deal for the latter over the line in a swap deal with Ben Brereton Diaz may be a good option to pursue if that becomes a possibility.

If that deal does become a possibility, you almost feel they would benefit from a more experienced player than Humphreys if Lenihan goes just to provide a more experienced voice in the dressing room with Daniel Ayala not guaranteed to remain fit for next season.

Financially though, they could potentially sell Humphreys on for a lot more than they may buy him for, so financially, this deal would make sense.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for Blackburn.

With Darragh Lenihan’s contract expiring and Jan Paul van Hecke’s loan coming to an end, not to mention Daniel Ayala’s ongoing fitness issues, it seems central defensive signings will be a must for Rovers this summer.

As a result, a move for someone like Humphreys, who has some useful top-flight pedigree, and at 23, is at the sort of age and stage of his career where players seem to flourish at Ewood Park, could be a rather smart one for the Lancashire club.

Given Humphreys is out of contract at the end of this season as well, he would obviously be affordable for Blackburn, helping the club from a financial perspective, and meaning this does feel like a deal that could be well worth pursuing.