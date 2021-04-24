‘Well worth looking into for Steven Gerrard’ – Rangers linked with move for EFL outcast: The verdict

I do think this could be a smart signing for Rangers to make, if they are able to get it done.

It does seem as though Jermain Defoe could be on his way out of Ibrox when his contract expires this summer, so the Scottish champions will likely need to bring in another striking option to replace him.

Considering he has had a fairly solid goals return throughout much of his time in the Championship, it does seem as though Assombalonga could be a decent option to replace him with, and the chance to compete for silverware, and in Europe, could make this a tempting move for the player himself.

Add to that the fact that Assombalonga is a free agent this summer, meaning Rangers will not have to pay a fee for him, and this could work for them from a financial sense as well, meaning it does appear as though this could be well worth looking into for Steven Gerrard and co.