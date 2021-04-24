Middlesbrough
‘Well worth looking into for Steven Gerrard’ – Rangers linked with move for EFL outcast: The verdict
This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…
Britt Assombalonga is a player who looks set for a very busy summer indeed.
Neil Warnock revealed earlier this week that the Middlesbrough striker would leave the club at the end of the season with his contract due to expire.
Reports from The Mirror have claimed that the striker is now attracting the interest of Scottish champions Rangers, along with a number of clubs from the Championship and Turkey.
A move to Steven Gerrard’s side would surely be appealing, but would Assombalonga be a good fit for Rangers?
The team at FLW have their say…
Toby Wilding
I do think this could be a smart signing for Rangers to make, if they are able to get it done.
It does seem as though Jermain Defoe could be on his way out of Ibrox when his contract expires this summer, so the Scottish champions will likely need to bring in another striking option to replace him.
Considering he has had a fairly solid goals return throughout much of his time in the Championship, it does seem as though Assombalonga could be a decent option to replace him with, and the chance to compete for silverware, and in Europe, could make this a tempting move for the player himself.
Add to that the fact that Assombalonga is a free agent this summer, meaning Rangers will not have to pay a fee for him, and this could work for them from a financial sense as well, meaning it does appear as though this could be well worth looking into for Steven Gerrard and co.
Jordan Rushworth
Personally, this is not a signing I would be trying to pursue if I were in Rangers’ position at the moment, with there perhaps being better options out there for them to make a move for this summer.
Assombalonga has shown he can be a reliable scorer when he is fully fit and in his best form, but there have been a lot of injury issues that have impacted his career at times and also he has not been the best form for Middlesbrough this term.
There would be little doubt that Assombalonga would score goals in the Scottish Premier League, but there would have to be major doubts over whether he could do it in European competitions.
Steven Gerrard has earned the right to make the signings that he wants to try and take Rangers to the next level. So, if he felt Assombalonga was the right option then they should go for him, but I would be surprised to see this one happen personally.
Ned Holmes
I’m not completely convinced by this one.
Assombalonga has been off the boil at Boro for a little while now and though class is permanent, it would be a risk to assume he can get back to his best.
If Steven Gerrard can get back to him firing then it could prove a very sharp bit of business but that’s a big if.
On a free transfer it could be worth the risk but he shouldn’t be a top priority.