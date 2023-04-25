This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Kieran Dowell has emerged as a potential transfer target for Rangers this summer.

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, the Scottish giants are weighing up a possible move for the Norwich City player.

Could Rangers sign Norwich City’s Kieran Dowell?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Norwich should cash-in on the 25-year-old in the transfer window…

Adam Jones

Dowell has been a big miss for the Canaries when he hasn't been available, so that's one reason why David Wagner's side may be keen to keep him.

His creativity could be crucial to his current side's success next term, so he should definitely be given a new contract.

Whether he wants to stay remains to be seen but at 25, he will only improve and develop further with more game time so handing him an extension seems like a no-brainer.

In terms of whether he would be a good addition for Rangers, he will already know Todd Cantwell so that should help him settle into life at Ibrox reasonably quickly.

And on a free transfer, this would be a low-risk signing, so he's a player well worth bringing in.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

On the surface of it this seems as though it'd be a decent move for Rangers.

With a run in the Norwich side at the turn of the year Dowell showed some promising form and form that could see him thrive in Scotland.

One concern I would have is the fact they already have Todd Cantwell on their books, though.

They're both sort of similar positional players in the sense they're both attackers that can operate left and right and perhaps they'd take game time away from one another.

On a free transfer though I can certainly understand why Rangers are showing an interest.

Declan Harte

Availability has been a big issue for Dowell this season, but he has performed well when in the side.

That he will be available as a free agent makes this particularly compelling for Rangers.

The 25-year-old may also benefit from a move away from Norwich, where he has been for multiple years now without ever becoming an essential player.

He will know Todd Cantwell, who is now at Ibrox, but there will be some concern over fitting both into the same team for Michael Beale.

If Dowell can keep on top of his fitness issues then this should be a solid move to beef up Beale’s squad for a title push next season while still juggling European commitments.