“We’ll work with him” – Ian Evatt addresses Bolton Wanderers forward’s recent dry spell in front of goal

Ian Evatt has admitted that Bolton Wanderers January signing needs a goal to help rediscover his early form, in conversation with Manchester Evening News.

Charles, who arrived at The University of Bolton Stadium from divisional counterparts Accrington Stanley, has netted six league goals in 15 games for the Trotters, chipping in with a further three assists.

However, he finds himself without a goal contribution in the last five league games, missing a couple of big chances in the most recent couple of games.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about Charles, Evatt has backed his striker to return to form: “He (Charles) does need a goal and strikers have these spells.

“He was on fire less than two weeks ago and then this week he’s had probably four or five gilt-edged chances and should be taking them and he’ll back himself to take them, but strikers go through these spells.

Think you’re a hardcore Bolton Wanderers fan? Try get 25/25 on this tough Trotters quiz

1 of 25 In which year was Ian Evatt appointed? 2018 2019 2020 2021

“We’ll work with him, we’ll support him, and we’ll give him the confidence he needs to make sure that when he gets in those moments again that he takes those opportunities.

“They know that we believe in them (the strikers). We’ve got some really good strike options, some really good forward players and it’s an old cliche, but the main thing is we’re creating them and they’re getting themselves into good positions and in good areas.

“But for me the habit starts on the training ground. Everything comes off the back of that. There isn’t a magic tap that you can turn on and off throughout the week and then on for the Saturday’s game.

“You have to have good habits throughout the week every day in training. It has to matter. Every chance you get in training whether it means anything or not, you have to want to see the ball hit the back of the net and I think we’ve probably come away from that a little bit.

“We have to have that ruthless edge again and I have no doubt that we’ll find it. I’m just disappointed that for two games, I feel like we’ve performed really well and we’ve ended up with one point.”

The verdict

Starting his Bolton career in electric form, Charles has slightly struggled in front of goal over the last few weeks.

However, he is a forward who brings a lot more than just a knack of scoring goals, as he is an intelligent runner with bags of pace, whilst he also links the play very well.

There is a lot to like about Charles as a striker and it appears that his confidence has dipped slightly since the beginning of his Trotters career.

A goal will do him a world of good, and as Evatt quite rightly points out, it all starts on the training pitch, where he will be best preparing himself for what remains of this season.