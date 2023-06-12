Portsmouth are prepared to wait for Ronan Curtis as he mulls over a contract extension at Fratton Park.

Curtis' contract expires at the end of June having spent the last five years with Pompey, with John Mousinho's side offering him an additional 12 months.

The situation is complicated by Curtis' current injury, which is due to keep him out of action until December after suffering knee ligament damage earlier this year.

With Mousinho and Portsmouth putting plans in place for next season, a decision sooner rather than later will be needed for the club.

What is Ronan Curtis's contract situation at Portsmouth?

According to The News, Curtis's contract offer is heavily weighted towards being financially beneficial in the second half of the 2023/24 season, with his return to first team football expected to be December.

This adds a layer of complexity to the situation as Curtis will be on vastly reduced terms for the first six months of his contract. That gives him the decision of whether he should explore other options from July, or continue his rehab with Portsmouth with a view to returning to playing for the club through the season.

According to Portsmouth CEO Andy Cullen, the deal is in the hands of Curtis and his agent, with Portsmouth content in waiting for a decision. Speaking to The News, Cullen explained: "The fact is Ronan is out of contract this summer and won’t be fit until December.

"We have offered him a contract and will continue to look at it after his rehabilitation until such time as he decides to sign it – or join another club.

"The contract we have offered is now with Ronan’s agent and we’ll wait and see how that develops."

Will Curtis renew with his contract with Portsmouth?

It's unlikely that Curtis will get an offer while he continues his rehab from his injury. This is mainly down to football clubs preferring not to make a financial commitment, meaning Curtis's options are likely to be limited.

Signing a 12-month deal seems to be the best option for the Republic of Ireland international considering it guarantees him football, albeit on terms favouring the club.

Having played 226 for the Blues over five years, Curtis could well be interested in a new challenge despite the injury he sustained against Bolton in February. Having been subject to interest from the Championship and other clubs over the years, it might be the right time for both Portsmouth and Curtis to move on.