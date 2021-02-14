Well-travelled former PL boss emerges as contender for Bournemouth job

Former Everton and Watford manager Marco Silva has emerged as a potential contender for the Bournemouth job with the 43-year-old being considered if the Cherries do not offer Jonathan Woodgate the position, per The Sun.

The Cherries have still not yet appointed a permanent successor to Jason Tindall, but Woodgate has somewhat steadied the ship managing to secure a much-needed win against Birmingham City as well as knocking Premier League Burnley out of the FA Cup in the fifth round. However, the goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday has seen their cushion on the side in 7th drop to six points.

It is believed that Silva has now appeared on the shortlist of managers being considered by the club, with the 43-year-old thought to have recently missed out on the job of Sau Paolo in Brazil. Contact has since been made by the Cherries to the former Everton manager’s camp as they sounded out his potential availability for the position, per The Sun.

Silva has been out of work since leaving Everton in December 2019 after they had dropped into the relegation zone in the Premier League. The 43-year-old has already had spells in his native Portugal, Greece and England having also managed both Hull City and Watford in the English top-flight. It is also believed that Patrick Vieira, John Terry and David Wagner are also being considered, per The Sun.

The Verdict

Silva would be an interesting appointment for the Cherries to make, with the Portuguese coach having started his managerial career in promising style by enjoying success with Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos before he earned plaudits for his work at both Hull and Watford. That eventually led to him getting the chance to take charge of Everton.

Things did not go to plan for him at Goodison Park and he was unable to get anywhere like enough out of his squad despite having been backed in the transfer market. That has seen his stock fall somewhat and he is in need of a fresh challenge to put himself back out there. In that regard, he would arrive at Bournemouth with a real point to prove.

However, Silva does not have any Championship experience, and that could potentially play a role in whether he is chosen to be their next manager or not. It will be interesting to see what the Cherries do, but they need to make a decision soon with the likes of Cardiff City breathing down their necks for their play-off place.