‘Well this hurts’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to latest player departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of former Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Gibbs. 

The 18-year-old, who left the club in June following his contract expiring, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Carrow Road for an undisclosed fee.

Despite leaving the League One club, Ipswich are still entitled to compensation as a result of the deal.

Gibbs made his League One debut in November 2020, starting in the club’s 2-0 loss against Charlton. The 18-year-old made a further three appearances in the EFL Trophy taking his first-team appearances up to four.

Gibbs spent the vast majority of last season with the club’s U23 and U18 teams, and he played an integral part in the club’s brilliant FA Youth Cup run before they were kicked out by Liverpool in the semi-finals. In five games in the competition, Gibbs netted once and provided a further two goals in a more than impressive few games for the club’s U18s.

The now-Norwich man joined The Tractor Boys’ academy in 2011, wearing the captain’s armband at both U15s and U16s level.

With the 18-year-old now arriving at the newly-promoted Premier League club, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted to Gibbs’ move to Norfolk…


