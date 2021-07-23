‘Well this hurts’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to latest player departure

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of former Ipswich Town midfielder Liam Gibbs.

The 18-year-old, who left the club in June following his contract expiring, has put pen to paper on a four-year deal at Carrow Road for an undisclosed fee.

Despite leaving the League One club, Ipswich are still entitled to compensation as a result of the deal.

Gibbs made his League One debut in November 2020, starting in the club’s 2-0 loss against Charlton. The 18-year-old made a further three appearances in the EFL Trophy taking his first-team appearances up to four.

Gibbs spent the vast majority of last season with the club’s U23 and U18 teams, and he played an integral part in the club’s brilliant FA Youth Cup run before they were kicked out by Liverpool in the semi-finals. In five games in the competition, Gibbs netted once and provided a further two goals in a more than impressive few games for the club’s U18s.

22 things all Ipswich Town fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 In what year were Ipswich Town founded? 1872 1874 1876 1878

The now-Norwich man joined The Tractor Boys’ academy in 2011, wearing the captain’s armband at both U15s and U16s level.

With the 18-year-old now arriving at the newly-promoted Premier League club, we take a look at how some Ipswich fans have reacted to Gibbs’ move to Norfolk…

Absolute no brainer of a move for him, stay local, and joins a club with a good recent record of progressing the kids, something we do not have right now #itfc https://t.co/YmcDGOBZbX — RJM (@R_J_M_11) July 23, 2021

Well this hurts. Good luck to Gibbs I guess, though the ‘grass isn’t always greener’ for young footballers. Big question is how #itfc could let this happen. Lessons to be learned. https://t.co/jCaGkdhLu1 — Rich Woodward (@IpsRich) July 23, 2021

Good luck to Gibbs, should thrive in Norwich’s impressive academy set-up. On a positive note, more money into the club to spend on players who will help us this season. Win-Win. #itfc #ncfc https://t.co/ooHrwAfYrZ — Thomas Lane (@Thomas_Lane11) July 23, 2021

soothe the pain and announce coulson — 𝘇𝗮𝗰 (@itfczac) July 23, 2021

Real shame for ITFC. Good luck to him. — Simon Rutherford (@simonru) July 23, 2021

Don't blame him, don't care. The swich are going up. — Cameron (@lawseyitfc) July 23, 2021

Yes, they're our rivals, but he's going to a club in the premier League from one that's in League one. Objectively, it's a smart move for him — Max (@GorseGeek35) July 23, 2021