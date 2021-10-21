‘Well there goes the season’, ‘Pain’ – Many Stoke fans react to latest Nick Powell development

Stoke City fans were delivered the news today that they didn’t want to hear as Nick Powell will be forced onto the sidelines for a number of weeks.

The attacking midfielder has been the Potters’ stand-out player going forward this season so far, chipping in with five goals in just nine games.

Powell has already missed a short period of time with an injury – four games to be precise – but this latest setback will keep him out for much longer.

The 27-year-old was withdrawn before the half-hour mark against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday night after picking up a leg injury.

Whilst the severity was not known at the time, Stoke fans had their fingers crossed for nothing serious to emerge and even though it could have been worse, the prognosis isn’t exactly a good one.

Powell has cracked his fibula, which will see him out of action from anywhere between six and eight weeks and it will leave a creative void in Stoke’s side.

Michael O’Neill has options to replace Powell and it could mean a way back into the side for Sam Surridge but Powell is a player that he can’t really afford to lose and the reactions from Stoke fans are all saying the same thing.

No wonder he wasn’t able to run it off… 🙈 https://t.co/8Mktg0A5MZ — JugBankStokie (@BesterSCFC) October 21, 2021

Unpopular opinion but Campbell is more important to the team anyway https://t.co/o4F2yl645f — Sam (@Sam22FT) October 21, 2021

Well there goes the season! https://t.co/Rle6Hxq6ti — Jack Hancock (@hancockscfc7) October 21, 2021

Oh god no. Why the hell was he allowed to play on? — johnsharrock7 (@johnsharrock71) October 21, 2021

No no no — Kev SCFC (@Kevpotter1970) October 21, 2021

Never known a Club to have as many serious injuries than Stoke — Steve Jervis (@jervissteve1) October 21, 2021

🙃 season was fun while it lasted https://t.co/3ybPTjJ2tj — Jake Bostock (@JakeBostock) October 21, 2021

