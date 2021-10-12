‘Well, that’s disappointing’ – Why initial scepticism over previous Huddersfield Town signing has been replaced by excitement

It’s fair to say that Huddersfield Town’s recruitment over recent years has been hit and miss, but the signing of Sorba Thomas looks as though it will pay off spectacularly.

The versatile attacker joined from Boreham Wood in January, having shone at National League level.

Whilst many recognised that Thomas is a player with huge potential, the reaction to his signing was mixed, with some fans wanting to see a player that would’ve been able to make an instant impact on the first-team instead of an unproven kid.

Welcome to the reserves! — The Duke (@eggandbed) January 13, 2021

If there’s one thing we don’t have enough of it’s young players trying to get ready for the first team but will need a year or two to get there, so I’m really glad we’ve signed him — Harvey (@HarveyHtafc) January 13, 2021

5 hours worth of build up to announce a player from Boreham Wood? Still, fair play to him hope he does well #UTT — Luke Nicholson (@luke_htfc) January 13, 2021

Well that’s disappointing 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Only Me!!! (@Boltatelli) January 13, 2021

Unsurprisingly, Thomas had to be patient in his quest for chances with Carlos Corberan’s side last season, as he joined a team that were struggling, and he lacked experience.

Just seven appearances in the final months, all as a sub, may have convinced some fans that there initial doubts were justified.

However, the 22-year-old is now thriving after a full pre-season under Corberan, as he has established himself as a key part of the team, with one goal and six assists in 11 Championship fixtures so far.

Furthermore, the ability of the youngster has seen him earn a call-up to the Wales national team, and all connected to Huddersfield would have been proud to see him come on in their crucial World Cup Qualifier at the Czech Republic on Friday night.

Of course, Thomas still has work to do if he is to fulfil his potential, but his remarkable rise in a matter of months will have the Terriers support believing they have a genuine talent on their books.

It also serves as a reminder to the selection of fans that were slightly underwhelmed when Thomas signed that you should give these youngsters a chance to impress before writing them off, whilst they don’t need to be a big-money recruit to make a positive impact.

