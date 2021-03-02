Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

‘We’ll take that’ – Many Luton Town fans react to emerging team announcement

Published

6 mins ago

on

Luton Town will be hoping to build on Saturday’s 3-2 home win over Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

The Hatters came from 2-0 down to defeat the Owls at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, with goals from Kal Naismith, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Elijah Adebayo securing a great turnaround.

The challenge will now be to take that confidence into tonight’s game, as they prepare to take on an in-form Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground.

Encouraged by his side’ second-half display on Saturday, Jones has made three changes to the side which faced Wednesday and named the team which finished the game against Wednesday.

Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and Harry Cornick come in, whilst Joe Morrell, Tom Ince and Martin Cranie all miss out.

Here, we take a look at Luton fans’ reactions to the team with kick-off looming…


