‘We’ll take that’ – Many Luton Town fans react to emerging team announcement

Luton Town will be hoping to build on Saturday’s 3-2 home win over Sheffield Wednesday as they prepare to take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

The Hatters came from 2-0 down to defeat the Owls at Kenilworth Road on Saturday, with goals from Kal Naismith, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Elijah Adebayo securing a great turnaround.

The challenge will now be to take that confidence into tonight’s game, as they prepare to take on an in-form Nottingham Forest side at the City Ground.

Encouraged by his side’ second-half display on Saturday, Jones has made three changes to the side which faced Wednesday and named the team which finished the game against Wednesday.

Glen Rea, Pelly Ruddock-Mpanzu and Harry Cornick come in, whilst Joe Morrell, Tom Ince and Martin Cranie all miss out.

Here, we take a look at Luton fans’ reactions to the team with kick-off looming…

Great to see Cornick start and Bree available on the bench. Up the Hatters 🧡 — Jason (@JasonLTFC) March 2, 2021

Well he wasn't happy with Morrell was he ……. — Grant_hh37 🧡🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽🤍 (@GrantTheHatter) March 2, 2021

Another win tonight boys, play like you did on Sat 🙏 — Yvonne (@Barber68Yvonne) March 2, 2021

Haven’t been a fan of him but Naismith was superb at centre half with Pearson Saturday — Rob Moss (@robmoss1989) March 2, 2021

We’ll take that coyh lets get this win and push on for the rest of the season — Heather Trott (@Jxydxn___) March 2, 2021

Adebayo 😍😍😍 — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) March 2, 2021

Please dont give us a heart attack this time — Danny LTFC (@danny_ltfc) March 2, 2021