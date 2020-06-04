‘We’ll see what we can do’ – Striker issues update on his future amid Leeds United and Nottingham Forest links

Mbaye Diagne has offered an update on his future amid speculation linking the striker with moves to Leeds United and Nottingham Forest.

Diagne scored 31 goals across all competitions in 2018/19, joining Galatasaray from Kasimpasa halfway through the season and establishing himself as one of the best strikers in Turkey.

The arrival of Radamel Falcao in the summer, though, pushed Diagne down the pecking order at Gala, and subsequently, he has spent this on loan in Belgium with Club Brugge.

After scoring four goals in nine games for Brugge, the Senegalese forward’s future at Gala is looking uncertain, with plenty of clubs being linked with his signature.

Both Leeds United and Nottingham Forest have been linked with Diagne, as Marcelo Bielsa and Sabri Lamouchi identify transfer targets ahead of their sides’ potential return to the Premier League.

Speaking in a translated interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Diagne has issued an update on his future, revealing that Brugge have chosen not to activate an option to sign Diagne.

He said: “Now I’m going back to Galatasaray because I have a contract until 2023. Then we’ll see. I have to wait for them to finish the championship in Turkey and then we’ll see what we can do.”

Leeds and Nottingham Forest will be eager to get back playing as soon as possible, with Leeds leading the way in the Championship table and a top-six finish looking likely for Forest.

The Verdict

I believe that Forest need Diagne more than Leeds do.

Lewis Grabban has been excellent for the Reds this season, but at the age of 32, you feel that Forest need to sign a replacement, and Diagne would be an incredible signing.

If they go up, I don’t think Tyler Walker would be able to cut it, and fans are yet to see what Nuno da Costa is all about due to injury problems.