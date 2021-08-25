‘We’ll see’ – Mick McCarthy provides fresh Cardiff City transfer update on Kieffer Moore amid Wolves link

Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has revealed he has received no contact from a Premier League club this summer regarding the availability of Bluebirds forward Kieffer Moore, despite reported interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

After scoring 20 goals in the Championship in his first season at the Cardiff City Stadium since his move from Wigan Athletic, Moore was called up to Rob Page’s Wales squad for the European Championships.

During the international tournament, he established himself as a focal point up front for the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsay to feed off and scored in their opening group game against Switzerland back in June.

Despite being knocked out in the round of 16 by Denmark, the forward had every right to exit the competition with his head held high and with four decent performances under his belt on the world stage, he was expected to be subject of intense interest throughout the summer.

However, this wasn’t the case according to Cardiff manager McCarthy who said no side had been interested in the Welsh striker at the start of the month.

This soon changed though, with Football Insider reporting that Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers were preparing to launch a £7m bid for his services.

After Cardiff’s Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion last night, Mick McCarthy spoke out about this fresh transfer development to Wales Online and on whether he had been contacted by an interested club regarding Moore, he said: “Not to me.

“That doesn’t mean to say they’ve not spoken to anyone else, but not to me.

“There’s not a lot I can do about it. He’s been a very good player for us, he continues to be a very good player for us and I hope that’s the case.

“But if someone else comes in and offers some crazy fee then I’m sure it’ll be considered.

“But until that happens, I can’t do anything about it.”

He later went on to add: “I just hope it (a potential deal) doesn’t get to the last knockings of the window, which we are already at.

“It’ll drive me bonkers if that is the case.

“If anyone does come in early on and get business done, at least you can organise, regroup and plan for something else.

“I don’t want a bombshell dropping on my lap in the next few days.”

The Verdict:

Cardiff City have been left in a reasonably difficult situation this summer despite the forward still having two years left on his current deal in the Welsh capital.

When it gets to January, when he will only have 18 months left on his deal, his value will start to depreciate so they have a big decision on their hands. Do they let go of their main goalscorer but recoup a handsome sum of money in the process? Or do they hang on to him for another season and risk losing him for a cut-price deal next summer?

It’s a tricky one to weigh up, but at this stage of the window, losing someone as important as Moore could be detrimental to their season after making a promising start to the 2021/22 Championship campaign.

This is a question they will need to consider if a bid does come in: is there someone in the Cardiff City squad who could come in and do a similar job to Moore if he makes the switch to the Premier League this late on in the summer?

The answer? James Collins had a great goalscoring record at Luton Town before making the move to Cardiff City – but Moore is irreplaceable in his side and it wouldn’t be a good idea to let go of him before the end of August unless a ridiculous offer comes in.