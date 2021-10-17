‘Well said’, ‘Bang on’ – Many Bolton Wanderers fans have their say on this club figure

Many Bolton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to react to Ian Evatt’s comments in the wake of their side’s heavy 4-0 home defeat to their rivals Wigan Athletic.

Goals from Will Keane, James McLean and Callum Lang saw the Latics romp home at the University of Bolton Stadium in a match that will live long in the memory of the home fans for all the wrong reasons.

The Trotters largely struggled to create chances throughout the game and in the end were undone by an away side who were clinical in every way during this local derby.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Bolton faithful to react to Evatt’s comments after the full time whistle, with many taking to social media to react to what their manager had to say in the wake of the defeat.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Don’t know if I want to listen to this or not — Max⚪️ (@bwfcmax2) October 16, 2021

Anyone who debating listening to it listen to it he’s spot on — MarcusBurton (@Burton15Marcus) October 16, 2021

yes the players didn't perform to the standards they set. Manager spot on !! Come back stronger. look where we were 12 months ago. The players well aware they let us down. hope the keyboard warriors stay away as well as them who threw anything on the pitch.!!! #bwfc — Scott (@GREATSDP) October 16, 2021

Don’t wanna hear it — Kurtッ🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@k_bwfc) October 16, 2021

Can’t fault his interview always says at it is. — mark crowther (@mark_crowther3) October 16, 2021

Fair play. Best interview he has given IMO. — Ben (@CBanyTweets) October 16, 2021

Bang on. That’s a good gaffer !!! — Danny (@dscho687) October 16, 2021

A fair and honest assessment. Everyone has off days just disappointing it was against a arrival and the off day was all but everyone today! On to Tuesday and a big response I hope! #bwfc https://t.co/DGAieTexgT — Graham Down (@Graham_Down) October 16, 2021

Very honest interview imo. Makes next to nothing up for today but at least he’s admitting how bad it was. Probably needs to take more blame if anything https://t.co/tftBY9kqG6 — Joe (@Joe93854993) October 16, 2021