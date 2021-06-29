‘We’ll regret this one’ – Many Coventry City fans aren’t impressed as player’s departure is confirmed

Coventry City have confirmed that David Bremang has left the club to sign for fellow Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Bremang signed for the Sky Blues back in November 2018, and was a regular for the club’s Under-23s team, but failed to make a single appearance for Mark Robins’ senior side.

Coventry finished 16th in their first season back in the second tier of English football, and will be hoping they can go from strength to strength moving forwards, after thrashing Millwall 6-1 on the final day of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Bremang has signed for a Barnsley side that are also heading in the right direction themselves, after the Tykes narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last term.

The 21-year-old will join up with the Yorkshire-based side’s Under-23s side initially, and will be hoping that he can force his way into the first-team at the earliest of opportunities in the future.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the news of Bremang departing the club in favour of a move to Barnsley.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Do we actually have a squad — Lewis (@CCFCLewis_) June 29, 2021

Why are people acting surprised and moaning for no reason? If he was good enough he would have played by now. Next — Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) June 29, 2021

Never seen him play and if he never hardly got on the bench last season with all our striker problems makes me wonder what Barnsley see in him we don’t. — TonyMontana (@skybluetab) June 29, 2021

I remember complaining that we always sell our youngsters after about 10 appearances. Didn't even get one out of this lad 😂 Always heard good things. Oh well, still got Ngandu #PUSB https://t.co/3WMJJCke1N — Toughy 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@toughy92) June 29, 2021

Not sure why people are worried about this… 😂 https://t.co/xrk5caExFG — LJ (@louisjones04) June 29, 2021

I got my hopes up that we actually signed someone😭😭😭 https://t.co/9uIZNjYCNZ — 🦁James🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇭🇺 🦁 (@JamesCCFC_) June 29, 2021