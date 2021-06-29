Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We’ll regret this one’ – Many Coventry City fans aren’t impressed as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

50 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed that David Bremang has left the club to sign for fellow Championship side Barnsley for an undisclosed fee. 

Bremang signed for the Sky Blues back in November 2018, and was a regular for the club’s Under-23s team, but failed to make a single appearance for Mark Robins’ senior side.

Coventry finished 16th in their first season back in the second tier of English football, and will be hoping they can go from strength to strength moving forwards, after thrashing Millwall 6-1 on the final day of the 2020/21 league campaign.

Bremang has signed for a Barnsley side that are also heading in the right direction themselves, after the Tykes narrowly missed out on promotion into the Premier League last term.

The 21-year-old will join up with the Yorkshire-based side’s Under-23s side initially, and will be hoping that he can force his way into the first-team at the earliest of opportunities in the future.

Plenty of Coventry City supporters were quick to take to social media to react to the news of Bremang departing the club in favour of a move to Barnsley.

Article title: 'We'll regret this one' – Many Coventry City fans aren't impressed as player's departure is confirmed

