Middlesbrough
‘We’ll regret this, ‘Makes no sense’ – These Middlesbrough fans are surprised as late transfer announced
Middlesbrough have confirmed that Djed Spence has left the club to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.
.@DjedSpence's loan move to @NFFC can now be confirmed. Best of luck Djed! #UTB https://t.co/0Kbujb6IqE
— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) September 1, 2021
The 21-year-old has impressed on occasions for Boro since arriving from Fulham a few years ago, and he had featured in the first three league games of the current campaign.
However, with Neil Warnock active in the market this month, he has been willing to let Spence go and a move to Forest has been announced this evening.
Whilst the deadline passed at 11pm last night, the deal sheet was logged with the EFL and it has finally been approved.
12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?
It’s fair to say that Spence’s exit prompted a mixed response from the support, who didn’t really see the benefit of loaning out the youngster to a fellow Championship side.
Here we look at some of the comments to the news from a section of the support on Twitter…
Makes no sense to me this one!!
— wayne calvert (@wayniepops) September 1, 2021
Such a pointless move should’ve kept him
— Joe 🇦🇷 (@joepresgrave03) September 1, 2021
We’ll regret this
— louiehoward 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@Louie_MFC) September 1, 2021
Abit disappointed about this one ! Might have someone coming in !
— Jake Dean (@boro_dean) September 1, 2021
why wtf
— siousxiethedog 🏴🇦🇷 (@siousxiethedog) September 1, 2021
Criminal
— haz 🇨🇲🇸🇮 (@h_williams23) September 1, 2021
Just seems strange. I just don't see how a loan benefits us in any way? It's not like he's a big earner.
— Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 1, 2021