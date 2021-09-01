‘We’ll regret this, ‘Makes no sense’ – These Middlesbrough fans are surprised as late transfer announced

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Djed Spence has left the club to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has impressed on occasions for Boro since arriving from Fulham a few years ago, and he had featured in the first three league games of the current campaign.

However, with Neil Warnock active in the market this month, he has been willing to let Spence go and a move to Forest has been announced this evening.

Whilst the deadline passed at 11pm last night, the deal sheet was logged with the EFL and it has finally been approved.

12 of these 25 Middlesbrough facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 The club were founded in 1886 True False

It’s fair to say that Spence’s exit prompted a mixed response from the support, who didn’t really see the benefit of loaning out the youngster to a fellow Championship side.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from a section of the support on Twitter…

Makes no sense to me this one!! — wayne calvert (@wayniepops) September 1, 2021

Such a pointless move should’ve kept him — Joe 🇦🇷 (@joepresgrave03) September 1, 2021

We’ll regret this — louiehoward 🇦🇷🇦🇷🇦🇷 (@Louie_MFC) September 1, 2021

Abit disappointed about this one ! Might have someone coming in ! — Jake Dean (@boro_dean) September 1, 2021

why wtf — siousxiethedog 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇦🇷 (@siousxiethedog) September 1, 2021

Criminal — haz 🇨🇲🇸🇮 (@h_williams23) September 1, 2021

Just seems strange. I just don't see how a loan benefits us in any way? It's not like he's a big earner. — Steve 👽 (@steven_metcalfe) September 1, 2021