Middlesbrough

‘We’ll regret this, ‘Makes no sense’ – These Middlesbrough fans are surprised as late transfer announced

Published

4 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have confirmed that Djed Spence has left the club to join Nottingham Forest on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has impressed on occasions for Boro since arriving from Fulham a few years ago, and he had featured in the first three league games of the current campaign.

However, with Neil Warnock active in the market this month, he has been willing to let Spence go and a move to Forest has been announced this evening.

Whilst the deadline passed at 11pm last night, the deal sheet was logged with the EFL and it has finally been approved.

It’s fair to say that Spence’s exit prompted a mixed response from the support, who didn’t really see the benefit of loaning out the youngster to a fellow Championship side.

Here we look at some of the comments to the news from a section of the support on Twitter…


Article title: 'We'll regret this, 'Makes no sense' – These Middlesbrough fans are surprised as late transfer announced

