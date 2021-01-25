Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Well played Phil’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmed transfer news

Huddersfield Town have swooped to sign Duane Holmes on a permanent contract. 

Holmes came through the ranks at Huddersfield and, via Scunthorpe United and Derby County, he’s now back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There was 83 appearances for the latter before returning to Huddersfield, where the 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal. There’s additionally a further year’s option in the favour of the club.

Earlier in his career, Holmes made 26 appearances for Huddersfield having progressed out of their academy, with only four league starts included in that.

His career has been a decent one since then and he’s made play-off appearances for both Scunthorpe and Derby.

From a Huddersfield perspective, the club’s supporters are delighted on the whole to see the midfielder return.

We dive into their reaction here following a fifth arrival of the January transfer window…


