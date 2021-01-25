‘Well played Phil’ – Many Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmed transfer news

Huddersfield Town have swooped to sign Duane Holmes on a permanent contract.

Holmes came through the ranks at Huddersfield and, via Scunthorpe United and Derby County, he’s now back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

There was 83 appearances for the latter before returning to Huddersfield, where the 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year deal. There’s additionally a further year’s option in the favour of the club.

Earlier in his career, Holmes made 26 appearances for Huddersfield having progressed out of their academy, with only four league starts included in that.

His career has been a decent one since then and he’s made play-off appearances for both Scunthorpe and Derby.

From a Huddersfield perspective, the club’s supporters are delighted on the whole to see the midfielder return.

We dive into their reaction here following a fifth arrival of the January transfer window…

Love this signing! — HTAFC CONNOR (@ConnorSelway) January 25, 2021

Welcome home — CHRIS 🇬🇧 HALLAS (@lilbronson96) January 25, 2021

Excellent signing 👍👏👏 — Nick Jagger (@NickJagger6) January 25, 2021

Overall disappointing we are signing a player we let go who came through our academy, but think he’s energy, his go forward, and history with town will do him well this time round #htafc https://t.co/f8od0y70gD — KaineHall (@KaineHall) January 25, 2021

You love to see it 🤩🇺🇸 https://t.co/QGumASWwr6 — andrew (@wagnerinho_) January 25, 2021

Happy to have him back at the club. Always liked him as a player, great attitude. Well played Phil 👍 #htafc https://t.co/6rJwuGYwmu — Danny Koulouris (@Danielkoulouri1) January 25, 2021